ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Sometimes meal prepping can be so exhausting. Plus you add in the fact that some food just isn’t that healthy for you or there are allergy concerns. Well say no more, ZeNom Bites and Primal Eats have got you covered. Jennifer Hoyer started her meal-prepping business during the pandemic to help […]

ALTOONA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO