Lyon County, NV

Lyon County approves ordinance for storage facilities

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 7, the Lyon County Board of County Commissioners passed an ordinance addressing self-storage and recreational vehicle storage facilities. The ordinance amended Lyon County Code 15.335.03 by requiring:. All self-storage buildings shall be permanent structures built or assembled onsite. The perimeter of the facility shall be screened by...

Nevada Appeal

Carson supervisors consider city charter changes

The Carson City Board of Supervisors will hear an update on the work of the Charter Review Committee on Thursday. Charter Committee Chairman Richard Staub will present recommendations to amend the city’s charter. Among the amendments recommended:. • to correct a grammatical error;. • to change the timeframe to...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Letters to the Editor for July 16, 2022

Kudos to former City Supervisor Shelly Aldean for her well-researched and well-written column in opposition to the further expansion of the toxic pot business in Carson City. As Aldean wrote, "The very fact that this matter is back before the Planning Commission is disheartening" because the Board of Supervisors imposed a two-pot-shops limit five years ago, and that's where it should remain.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City will consider painted rock policy, dog policy

The Open Space Advisory Committee and the Parks and Recreation Commission are holding a joint meeting Monday. On the agenda: painted rocks. According to city staff, painted rocks have been gaining in popularity since 2015, when the Kindness Rocks Project was established to leave inspirational messages in public places. Since then, staff have found painted rocks in parks, trails, and public open space areas.
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City legal - 25939

NOTICE TO THE PUBLIC OF FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT For Construction Project. In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the Council on Environmental Quality regulations for implementing NEPA (40 CFR Parts 1500 through 1508) and the HHS General Administration Manual Part 30 Environmental Protection (February 25, 2000), HRSA has determined that the construction project proposed by Nevada Health Centers, Inc. will have no significant adverse impact on the quality of the human environment. As a result of this FONSI, an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared.
CARSON CITY, NV
stnonline.com

Welcome to STN EXPO Reno 2022

Welcome to Reno, where the “Biggest Little City in the World” opens its arms to the biggest- and most important little industry in North America! It is our pleasure to once again be hosting STN EXPO in July, when the weather is hot and the thirst for knowledge is at its peak. Summer always presents the industry with a chance to take a breath and charge up for the coming school year.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada DMV Urges Customers to Make Appointments Online

The Nevada DMV is again urging customers to skip the lines and schedule appointments online for free. “The advantage of making an appointment is you know you will be served,” said Robin Allender, division administrator for DMV field services. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

RPD: Six local businesses fail alcohol compliance check, six pass

On Friday July 15, 2022, members of the Regional Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit conducted an underage alcohol compliance check. The operation was conducted in partnership with Join Together Northern Nevada (JTNN), a non-profit community organization. During the operation, a 19-year-old volunteer was used to check 12 businesses. Of those...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Farmers Market coupons for Carson City seniors available Monday

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. “RSVP has only 350 booklets to distribute in Carson City and we want to make sure that all seniors who qualify will be able to enjoy the abundance of fresh produce while supporting our local famers,” said Molly Walt, CEO.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Illegal fireworks to blame for brush fire Near Los Altos Parkway

------------------- Original Story from July 16, 2022:. Fire crews responded to a brush fire off of Los Altos Parkway in Sparks Saturday night. The fire was reported around 11 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 and may have been started from kids playing with fireworks. Sparks and Truckee Meadows Fire responded...
SPARKS, NV
News Channel Nebraska

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Crashes Reno, Announcing New Move

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Announces Move to Reno. Fintech company PayCertify, based in Los Gatos, is shifting its headquarters to Reno, NV, according to a statement released on March 31 by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada. More than 200 jobs in both biotech and fintech are anticipated to be created by the companies “over the next several years,” according to a press statement issued by EDAWN announcing the development.
RENO, NV
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
Nevada Appeal

Carson City birth announcements for June 29 to July 6, 2022

To Sadie Staub and William Diaz of Reno, Steel William Diaz, born June 29, 2022, weighing 5 pounds and 6 ounces. To Faith Bradley of Carson City, Luna Hera Charlotte Bradley, born June 30, 2022, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces. To Angela and Tomas Madera of Wellington, Olivia Alexandra...
Nevada Appeal

Free robotics engineering camp Tuesday in Silver City

An annual robotics/engineering mini-camp for boys and girls ages 8-14 and their parents takes place Tuesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. at the Silver City Schoolhouse, 385 High St., in Silver City. The Society of Women Engineers Sierra Nevada section and FIRST Nevada, a nonprofit promoting robotics programs and STEAM...
SILVER CITY, NV
Record-Courier

The July 18, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — The Bently Family sold 246 acres in the Kerman Tract to an Incline Village based company for $3.25 million on July 5. Located across the northern reach of Heybourne Road from the North Valley Wastewater Treatment Plant the property is where the plant’s treated wastewater goes.
GENOA, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Three arrested in Incline Village as suspects in vehicle burglaries

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) -Three people have been arrested in North Lake Tahoe in connection with vehicle burglaries, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Victor Williams, 45, Althea Boudreau, 38, and Gabriel Cosentino, 35, were booked on charges that included possession of a stolen credit card, possession of a forgery, possession of stolen property worth $5,000 to $25,000 and a drug trafficking charge.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Smith And River Opens in Riverwalk District

A popular downtown Reno restaurant has re-opened under new ownership, with a new name and a new look. It's the latest project to bring some new business buzz back to to downtown.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

‘Fresh Outlook’ at Carson City gallery through Aug. 18

Creativity and talent abound in the Capital City Arts Initiative’s Fresh Outlook 2022 exhibition. The free exhibit is open through Aug. 18 in the Community Development Building (the Brick), 108 E. Proctor St. Fresh Outlook 2022 shows 37 art works by 27 students from Western Nevada College’s Carson City...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Reno Fire crews knock down structure fire near Panther Valley

Crews with the Reno Fire Department knocked down a structure fire near Panther Valley Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 7 p.m., Saturday, July 16, 2022 on the 1400 block of Hagar Road. An official with the Fire Department says all residents were accounted for and no one was...
RENO, NV

