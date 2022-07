FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga, (AP) — An Atlanta truck driver is charged with vehicular homicide after a northwest Georgia wreck left two adults dead and three children injured. Joseph Chislom remained jailed without bail Sunday in Catoosa County after the Friday wreck. The 47-year-old Chislom is also charged with driving too fast and running a red light. State troopers say Chislom was driving an 18-wheeler that hit the side of a minivan at a busy intersection in Fort Oglethorpe. That’s a Georgia suburb of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO