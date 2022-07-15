Christopher Tompkins Passes Away

A bus being towed Friday caught fire on Westland Road in Hermiston. Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded around 10:09 a.m. to a vehicle fire outside of Triple M Truck & Equipment on Westland Road. Upon arrival, crews found a bus being towed that was fully engulfed in...
Two Washington men are in custody and a third person remains at large following an incident in eastern Oregon on Sunday in which shots were fired between suspects and law enforcement. On Sunday at 12:43 p.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business, Bullseye Muzzleloaders and More, located in...
The Umatilla Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Seniors Intro to Kayaking course for individuals 55 years and older. The classes, taught by a certified instructor, are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park. The cost is $10 per person and includes all necessary equipment. For more information and to register, go online. Call city hall at 541-922-3226 with questions.
Registration is open for the 2022 West Winds Tournament, set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28 at Marker 40 Golf Club in Boardman. The entry fee for the two-person scramble is $120. Registration is limited to 40 teams. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or call 541-481-4381.
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. July 17: John Joseph McKinley, 48, was arrested on the 300 block of W. Theater lane and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass. July 16: Jaime Aguilar Rosales, 49, was arrested near N.E. Fourth Street and E....
