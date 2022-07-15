ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Christopher Tompkins Passes Away

By Northeast Oregon Now
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher John Tompkins of La Pine (formerly of Hermiston) passed away in...

Bus Catches Fire While Being Towed

A bus being towed Friday caught fire on Westland Road in Hermiston. Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded around 10:09 a.m. to a vehicle fire outside of Triple M Truck & Equipment on Westland Road. Upon arrival, crews found a bus being towed that was fully engulfed in...
HERMISTON, OR
Suspects, Law Enforcement Exchange Gunfire During Pursuit in E. Oregon

Two Washington men are in custody and a third person remains at large following an incident in eastern Oregon on Sunday in which shots were fired between suspects and law enforcement. On Sunday at 12:43 p.m., Union County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a business, Bullseye Muzzleloaders and More, located in...
UNION COUNTY, OR
Umatilla Parks Department Offering Kayaking Class for Seniors

The Umatilla Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Seniors Intro to Kayaking course for individuals 55 years and older. The classes, taught by a certified instructor, are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park. The cost is $10 per person and includes all necessary equipment. For more information and to register, go online. Call city hall at 541-922-3226 with questions.
UMATILLA, OR
2022 West Winds Golf Tournament Now Taking Reservations

Registration is open for the 2022 West Winds Tournament, set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 27-28 at Marker 40 Golf Club in Boardman. The entry fee for the two-person scramble is $120. Registration is limited to 40 teams. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or call 541-481-4381.
BOARDMAN, OR
HPD Arrest Log

The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. July 17: John Joseph McKinley, 48, was arrested on the 300 block of W. Theater lane and charged with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass. July 16: Jaime Aguilar Rosales, 49, was arrested near N.E. Fourth Street and E....
HERMISTON, OR

