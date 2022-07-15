Christopher Tompkins Passes Away

The Umatilla Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Seniors Intro to Kayaking course for individuals 55 years and older. The classes, taught by a certified instructor, are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Umatilla Marina Park. The cost is $10 per person and includes all necessary equipment. For more information and to register, go online. Call city hall at 541-922-3226 with questions.

