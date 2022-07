ERIE, PA – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, down 9-0 after five innings, brought the potential go-ahead run to the plate in the ninth, but the comeback fell just short as the Ponies lost to the Erie Seawolves 9-7 on Saturday night at UPMC Park. Erie has taken four of the first five games in the series.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO