Technical Area 16-399 Burn Tray Closure Plan Added To LANL’s Electronic Public Reading Room

Los Alamos photographer Samantha D’Anna, center, snips the ribbon on her Muse Studio & Creative Space Friday afternoon at 1247 Central Ave., upstairs in suite 213. The space incorporates an open concept that can be used by any creative person but is mostly geared to photographers. The studio provides chairs, stools, backdrops, studio lights, props, etc. It can be used for anything from classes to meetings. It is available to rent by the hour, half day or full day. For more information, visit https://musestudioandcreativespace.com/ ‘I’m excited,’ D’Anna said. The Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce hosted the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.

LOS ALAMOS, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO