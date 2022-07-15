ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Constance Wu Revealed She Attempted Suicide After The Backlash Caused By Her Controversial “Fresh Off The Boat” Tweets Left Her Feeling Like A “Disgrace” To The Asian American Community

By Leyla Mohammed
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aNbuQ_0ggmFjcP00

Constance Wu has returned to social media for the first time in three years to address the backlash sparked by her controversial Fresh Off the Boat tweets and revealed how difficult that time was for her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGBJN_0ggmFjcP00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

If you missed it, the Crazy Rich Asians actor shared a string of posts in 2019 expressing her unhappiness about the renewal of the hit ABC sitcom, in which she played leading character Jessica Huang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKWTl_0ggmFjcP00
Raymond Liu / ABC via Getty Images

The show , which had been renewed for its sixth and final season, centered on a Taiwanese family who had immigrated to the US. It was super popular among viewers, even scoring an impressive average rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNcXe_0ggmFjcP00
Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

However, Constance was clearly frustrated by the news of its renewal for Season 6, sparking backlash as she tweeted : “So upset right now that I’m literally crying. Ugh. Fuck,” and, “Fucking hell.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cNDEH_0ggmFjcP00
@ConstanceWu / Twitter.com

When a fan congratulated Constance on her show’s renewal and noted that it was “ great news ,” the actor replied, “No it’s not,” before going on to comment “dislike” under the official Fresh Off the Boat ’s Instagram post about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031ZkA_0ggmFjcP00
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

After Constance’s tweets attracted heaps of negative attention online, she defended her words by suggesting that fans were “making a lot of assumptions” about what she was saying.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Rvte_0ggmFjcP00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“That was not a rampage, it was just how I normally talk. I say fuck a lot. I love the word. Y’all are making a lot of assumptions about what I was saying. And no, it’s not what it’s about. No it’s not..what this is all about. Stop assuming,” she wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEokN_0ggmFjcP00
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

She later appeared to walk back her remarks as she admitted they’d been “ill timed” with the news of the show’s renewal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RXWR_0ggmFjcP00
Bob D'amico / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

“Todays tweets were on the heels of rough day&were ill timed w/the news of the show. Plz know, Im so grateful for FOTB renewal. I love the cast&crew. Im proud to be a part of it. For all the fans support, thank u & for all who support my casual use of the word fuck-thank u too,” she tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=270Bfh_0ggmFjcP00
Joe Scarnici / WireImage

The following day, Constance issued a formal statement apologizing for her angry comments, explaining that she was “temporarily upset” because Fresh Off the Boat’s renewal meant she “had to give up another project” that she was passionate about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mVMqL_0ggmFjcP00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“I love FOTB,” she wrote. “I was temporarily upset yesterday not bc I hate the show but bc its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about. So my dismayed social media replies were more about that other project and not about FOTB.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ng0QG_0ggmFjcP00
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

And the actor would go on to wipe all trace of her social media activity, before remaining silent online for the next three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzKAe_0ggmFjcP00
Instagram

But now, Constance has returned to social media with a raw statement posted on June 14, in which she admitted she was “scared” about resurfacing on the online platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPxhJ_0ggmFjcP00
Gregg Deguire / Getty Images for CDGA

“I haven’t been on social media in almost 3 years,” she began. “Tbh, I’m a little scared, but I’m dipping my toe back in to say I’m here and while I was gone I wrote a book called Making a Scene ,” she wrote, referring to her book of personal memoir-in-essays coming out this October.

@ConstanceWu 07:15 PM - 14 Jul 2022

Going on to recall the “severe” backlash and “internet shaming” she’d faced following her Fresh Off the Boat comments, Constance disclosed that she’d attempted suicide as a result of the outrage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ou9df_0ggmFjcP00
Steve Granitz / WireImage,

“This next part is hard to talk about...but I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it,” she wrote. “3 years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AoQj_0ggmFjcP00
Axelle / FilmMagic

“I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me,” the actor revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vntu3_0ggmFjcP00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER,” she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OzPGK_0ggmFjcP00
Image Group La / ABC via Getty Images

Constance noted that it ultimately prompted her to “reassess a lot” in her life, which encouraged her to work on promoting and destigmatizing conversations around mental health in the Asian American community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DUQK2_0ggmFjcP00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“For the next few years, I put my career aside to focus on my mental health,” she wrote. “AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough. While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KyUd_0ggmFjcP00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

“Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out,” she continued. “I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ol7B4_0ggmFjcP00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Constance said that she wrote Making a Scene to “help people talk about the uncomfortable stuff” and “open pathways to healing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8uBE_0ggmFjcP00
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for CDGA

“If we want to be seen, really seen… we need to let all of ourselves be seen, including the parts we’re scared of or ashamed of-parts that, however imperfect, require care and attention,” she wrote. “And we need to stop beating each other (and ourselves) up when we do. So while my book is not always the most flattering portrayal, it’s as honest as I know how to be. Because the truth is, I’m not poised or graceful or perfect. I’m emotional. I make mistakes…lots of ‘em!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NFsH6_0ggmFjcP00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Constance concluded her statement by noting that she feels “OK enough” to return to social media after her yearslong break and “a lot of therapy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9Y1u_0ggmFjcP00
Axelle / FilmMagic

“After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit),” she wrote. “And even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AOXgJ_0ggmFjcP00
Steve Granitz / WireImage

“If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741,” the actor said, with a link to its website. (This now redirects users to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — 988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers in the US to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.)

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to https://t.co/rRfEpX8Lhm

@ConstanceWu 07:16 PM - 14 Jul 2022

And in the hours since her statement was shared, Constance has been flooded with words of support from followers and fellow actors online.

@ConstanceWu i'm sorry you went through this darkness. i'm so glad you are still here with us. we need to talk more about mental health. thank you for sharing.

@jennyyangtv 11:28 PM - 14 Jul 2022

@ConstanceWu Thank you for sharing, Constance. This will save lives.

@angryasianman 08:59 PM - 14 Jul 2022

@ConstanceWu I’m so glad you’re still here, and I’m really looking forward to reading your book (still need to respond to the email! I’ve been very slow about email!!!). Sending you love, &amp; if you ever want to reach out—I’m here. ❤️

@esmewang 11:04 PM - 14 Jul 2022

Dial 988 in the US to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline . The Trevor Project , which provides help and suicide-prevention resources for LGBTQ youth, is 1-866-488-7386. Find other international suicide helplines at Befrienders Worldwide ( befrienders.org ).

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Constance Wu
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced.“Bennifer” shared intimate clips of their outfits on JLo’s newsletter, On The JLo.This video shows Lopez wearing one of two dresses from her big day, which she said was “from an old movie.”“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.The couple were previously engaged in 2002, but called their wedding off in 2004, before rekindling their relationship in 2021.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jennifer Lopez marries Ben Affleck and changes her nameRyan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgeryStudents launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
LAS VEGAS, NV
purewow.com

Meet Jennifer Lopez’s Kids, Emme & Max

Not only is Jennifer Lopez an actress, award-winning singer, style icon and overall badass, but she’s also a mother. The 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer may be Jenny from the Block to us, but to her 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max, she’s Mama. From their budding singing talent to their nicknames, here’s everything we know about Jennifer Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding ring in makeup-free photo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally said “Marry Me” — and she’s got the wedding ring to prove it. The new Mrs. Affleck, 52, posted a fresh-faced photo on Instagram last night to coyly share the good news of her Las Vegas nuptials, which she exclusively posted in her “On the JLo” newsletter yesterday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Attempted Suicide#Backlash#Boat#Abc#Taiwanese#Getty Images However
Cheddar News

In Entertainment: Constance Wu Suicide Attempt, 'Harry’s House' Goes Platinum & More

Catching you up on today’s entertainment headlines with Constance Wu revealing that she attempted suicide following the backlash on Twitter to her reaction about the renewal of "Fresh off the Boat," Harry Styles' "Harry’s House" is the first album of 2022 to go Platinum, Dua Lipa tied Ariana Grande for a Spotify streaming record, and Lizzo's new album drops.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Jennifer Lopez's Retro Romantic Hairstyle Made Her the Dreamiest Bride

Jennifer Lopez recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas and served us a touch of luxury and sartorial elegance in true JLo fashion. As expected, Lopez opted for a full face of romantic makeup and a gorgeous half-updo reminiscent of the hair moments from the ’60s. Lopez’s resident hairstylist Chris Appleton, who crafted the bridal updo, posted a video before the nuptials took place. Lopez exclaimed, “I feel amazing. I’m so excited,” while twirling and feeling as beautiful as she looks while Appleton films. “You look gorgeous,” Appleton responds, and we all agree.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Kevin Smith Shares Nostalgic Ben Affleck News Ahead of Jennifer Lopez Wedding

Director Kevin Smith recently paid tribute to friend Ben Affleck, who recently married Jennifer Lopez. Beginning in 1995, Affleck played the antagonist in Smith's film Mallrats. Since then, Affleck has appeared in more than half of Smith's films, including Clerks 3. Smith highlighted the bond and collaborative relationship between him...
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy