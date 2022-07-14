ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, MN

ANNUAL Murray County Draft Horse Show

wheelherald.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Dysthe was honoree for this year’s show. His family was paraded...

www.wheelherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

7 Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old. In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Multiple people hospitalized after Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several people are in the hospital after a house fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue. A firefighter on the scene said upon arrival said crews found smoke coming from both floors of the home, and they immediately took action to contain the blaze.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Morris, MN
County
Murray County, MN
kicdam.com

Two Spirit Lake Motorcyclists Seriously Hurt In Minnesota Crash

Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Man Hurt In Dickinson County Crash

Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA
q957.com

One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair will be singing to a hometown crowd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair in August is coming home to sing. Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy, will be opening for Justin Moore on August 6th. Eddy posted on social media, “I am THRILLED to be bringing the band back home for this one!!! My hometown fair & the stage I’ve always dreamt of playing!!!!”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Show#Draft Horse#The Van Roekel Farm
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence in Sioux Falls neighborhood

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a heavy police in northeastern Sioux Falls this morning. Authorities were called to the area of 34th Street and Highland Avenue around 8 a.m. Our crews on the scene spotted several Sioux Falls police cars. So far investigators have not released any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

8 Escaped South Dakota Convicts Still On The Run

Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton pair charged for meth, pipe

ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
ASHTON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man threatens adults, kids with gun road rage incident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of threatening five people, including three children, with a gun. Authorities say Anthony Fee was tailgating another car near 32nd Street and Sertoma Ave. around 8 p.m. Saturday when the other driver “brake-checked” him. Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Wrong way pursuit on I-29 ends in Madison; 2 people in custody

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says they now have two men in custody. Walburg says the pursuit started in Minnehaha County and went into Moody County, on Highway 34, onto some gravel roads, back onto Highway 34 and eventually into Madison. The pursuit ended at...
MADISON, SD
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man sentenced for drugs in car

A Redwood Falls man, Bradley George Johnson, age 33, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after being found asleep at a local gas station. According to court documents, on April 9, 2021, Redwood Falls police officers were called to a local gas station on a report of a man passed out in a green Chevrolet Blazer that had been parked next to the gas pumps for about an hour. When the officer arrived he did a check on the vehicle’s licence plate to find out who the owner was.
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man arrested for meth and more

OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
OCHEYEDAN, IA
KELOLAND TV

Man charged with assault and intent to commit murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child. A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges. The crime...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy