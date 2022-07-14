ANNUAL Murray County Draft Horse Show

Pain at the pump is real for many South Dakotans as record-high inflation is cutting into the family budget. With gas in the Sioux Falls area in the mid-$4 range, it makes you want to jump into Doc Brown's DeLorean and travel back to January 2021 when gas was a little cheaper.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls ran alcohol compliance checks in the northeast area of the city Monday night. Of the 35 businesses officers checked, seven failed and sold alcohol to someone under 21-years-old. In each case the employee responsible was given a ticket and a...
OKOBOJI, Iowa (KUOO) - Plans for a new park in the city of Okoboji are stirring up some controversy. Land for Sherwood Park, on the site of the former Inn Golf Course, was donated to the Dickinson County Conservation Board, which will maintain and operate the park. Plans for the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Several people are in the hospital after a house fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue. A firefighter on the scene said upon arrival said crews found smoke coming from both floors of the home, and they immediately took action to contain the blaze.
Jackson County, MN (KICD)– Two people from Spirit Lake were seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash on Highway 86 just north of the Iowa border Wednesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol says 85-year-old Duane Kiner was southbound in Minneota Township around 6:30 when the bike left road and entered the ditch.
Orleans, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man was hurt in a single vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Northern Dickinson County. The Iowa State Patrol says 70-year-old Robert Barber was eastbound on 260th Avenue near Orleans around 4:30 when his pickup left the road and collided with a utility pole.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the performers at the Sioux Empire Fair in August is coming home to sing. Dell Rapids native, Julie Eddy, will be opening for Justin Moore on August 6th. Eddy posted on social media, “I am THRILLED to be bringing the band back home for this one!!! My hometown fair & the stage I’ve always dreamt of playing!!!!”
South Dakota authorities were involved in a high-speed police chase Thursday afternoon that resembled a scene lifted directly from a Lethal Weapon movie. It all started shortly after 2 PM Thursday (July 14) when police attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling on Interstate 29 in Minnehaha County in Southeast South Dakota.
Later this month, a popular grocery store chain will celebrate the grand opening of a new location in South Dakota with giveaways, discount cards, prize sweepstakes, and more. The popular family-owned grocery store chain Natural Grocers recently announced that the grand opening of its new Sioux Falls store would be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There was a heavy police in northeastern Sioux Falls this morning. Authorities were called to the area of 34th Street and Highland Avenue around 8 a.m. Our crews on the scene spotted several Sioux Falls police cars. So far investigators have not released any...
Many times the term 'Placed on Escape Status' is used when an inmate in a South Dakota Department of Corrections (SDDOC) facility walks away or fails to return. Such as leaving a community service job site or work assignment. South Dakota has six adult correction locations: the South Dakota State...
If your boyfriend gets arrested and you are the one going to bail him out, and you are in a stolen car and don't have a driver's license, you should walk to jail. One woman did not. On Friday, July 8, 41-year-old Jaime Marie Estenson of Sioux Falls drove her...
ASHTON—A rural Ashton couple was arrested about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, July 14, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrests of 52-year-old Michael Lawrence McDonald and 50-year-old Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from them being found in possession of...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 27-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of threatening five people, including three children, with a gun. Authorities say Anthony Fee was tailgating another car near 32nd Street and Sertoma Ave. around 8 p.m. Saturday when the other driver “brake-checked” him. Police...
MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg says they now have two men in custody. Walburg says the pursuit started in Minnehaha County and went into Moody County, on Highway 34, onto some gravel roads, back onto Highway 34 and eventually into Madison. The pursuit ended at...
A Redwood Falls man, Bradley George Johnson, age 33, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after being found asleep at a local gas station. According to court documents, on April 9, 2021, Redwood Falls police officers were called to a local gas station on a report of a man passed out in a green Chevrolet Blazer that had been parked next to the gas pumps for about an hour. When the officer arrived he did a check on the vehicle’s licence plate to find out who the owner was.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police gave an update on Monday’s officer-involved shooting that started as a routine traffic stop and has since been turned over to the DCI for further investigation. Chief Jon Thum with the Sioux Falls Police Department said officers received a...
OCHEYEDAN—A 38-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, in Ocheyedan on charges of possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while his license was under suspension and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of firing a gun at a home and shooting a child. A federal grand jury has decided there is enough evidence to charge Raul Mata with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder and other charges. The crime...
