ANNUAL Murray County Draft Horse Show

A Redwood Falls man, Bradley George Johnson, age 33, was sentenced in Redwood County Court for drug offenses after being found asleep at a local gas station. According to court documents, on April 9, 2021, Redwood Falls police officers were called to a local gas station on a report of a man passed out in a green Chevrolet Blazer that had been parked next to the gas pumps for about an hour. When the officer arrived he did a check on the vehicle’s licence plate to find out who the owner was.

5 DAYS AGO