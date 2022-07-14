ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, TX

New members join Cleveland Chamber

thevindicator.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce welcomed several new members at...

www.thevindicator.com

thevindicator.com

27 Dresses Project awards scholarships

The 27 Dresses Project in Liberty County is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards. Katie Bortz and Dylan Hadley, both of Tarkington ISD, Ryan Harris of Hardin ISD and Isabella Gamboa of Cleveland ISD will each receive $500 to help offset costs associated with their post-high school educational plans.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
thevindicator.com

Liberty County GOP to host open house

Nestled in the Bert Hayes Building on Main St. in Liberty, you’ll find an office that is really unlike any other. A proudly displayed emblem hangs on the door of suite 8, and the first things you see are an American Flag and a Texas Flag standing straight and tall with honor and confidence. Prominently hung on the walls are framed prints of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence - constant reminders that people before us paved the way with blood and sacrifice so that we might live our lives in the greatest country in the world. It’s the new office of the Liberty County Republican Party!
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Montgomery council OKs plan for smaller subdivision lots in new Pulte Homes development

The Montgomery City Council gave its support for smaller residential lots for a new Pulte Homes development off FM 1097. Richard Marek with Pulte Homes presented the land plan to the council during its July 12 meeting. While the item was on the agenda for no action, the council’s support will allow Pulte and the city continue the development process for the new subdivision.
MONTGOMERY, TX
fox26houston.com

Gun buyback event to be held in Houston on July 30

HOUSTON - A gun buyback program will be held in Houston later this month and offer the public gift cards in exchange for their firearms. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church are partnering for the event on Saturday, July 30 from 8 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the church parking lot at 3826 Wheeler Ave, Houston, TX 77004.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Maple Starts New Community with 1200 Homes

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Maple Development Group is developing a 433-acre community called Pecan Ranch in Brazoria County, south of Houston. The Pecan Ranch community in the Village of Bonney is Maple’s third development project, running in parallel with Maple View and Maple Grove. The development will feature a total of 1,200 residential lots with a mix of sizes as part of a master plan community. Phase One will contain 500 lots. Retail is planned for future phases.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 SRT TEAM DOES EARLY MORNING RAID

One of Constable Hayden’s Community Policing improvements, when elected, was to build a website that would allow the public to able to provide tips and information to Deputies anonymously. Following up on one of these tips opened an inves…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-srt-team-does-early-morning-rain/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Toxic chemical found in soil in Kashmere Gardens

Dioxin — a highly toxic chemical compound — has been found in a soil sample collected near a contaminated site in Kashmere Gardens, the Houston Health Department says. The sample was taken near the Union Pacific railyard, which is contaminated with creosote — a likely human carcinogen — that resulted in the neighborhood being deemed a cancer cluster in 2019. Union Pacific claims they have been working to investigate and clean up the railyard land for the past 30 years, although critics say the company’s plan isn’t robust.
HOUSTON, TX
texassignal.com

Will Houston’s First Openly Gay Mayor Support an Anti-LGBTQ Republican?

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker made waves in Harris County politics this week when she found herself at the center of the increasingly dramatic feud between Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and District Attorney Kim Ogg. Parker, a longtime supporter of Ogg who has helped the DA fundraise, spoke to...
HOUSTON, TX
Chron.com

5 fantastic Houston farmers markets to visit right now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Houston has no shortage of fantastic farmers markets where you can find local, in-season produce, artisan goods, meats, eggs and dairy products and delicious baked goods. Houston’s farmers markets are also a great way to spend a Sunday morning (although market days do vary by location), walking amid the vendors, smelling freshly popped kettle corn in the breeze and listening to live music.
HOUSTON, TX
Real News Network

Houston’s fight to decriminalize mental illness and homelessness

While Harris County is spending millions of dollars on mental health services and service-providing agencies to reduce the number of mentally ill people entering its county jails, activists on the ground are tackling the problem from another angle—by providing direct support to the county’s homeless population. “We don’t...
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $10,900,000 Exquisite Palatial Style Residence in Sugar Land is Truly Magnificent Sweetwater Showplace

The Residence in Sugar Land, a exquisite palatial style estate constructed with many detailed and intricate moldings, marble floors, Venetian plaster walls, custom cabinetry and ornate finishes, gold leaf accents, and crystal chandeliers is now available for sale. This home located at 5324 Palm Royale Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas offers 9 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 19,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Walter Bering (Phone: 713-851-9753) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sugar Land.
SUGAR LAND, TX
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman being held against her will in care home, lawyers say

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A Texas woman says she’s fighting “tooth and nail” to break free from being held against her will in a memory care facility. Her attorneys allege her confinement is related to her relatives trying to control her multi-million dollar fortune. Freedom and nearly $40...
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Wings Over Houston Airshow returns with the U.S. Navy Blue Angels

The Wings Over Houston Airshow, one of Houston’s largest annual events, will return to Ellington Airport October 29-30, 2022. Celebrating its 38th consecutive year, the outdoor event will include performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, returning to Wings Over Houston for the first time since 2018. Tickets are available now at wingsoverhouston.com.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What happens to the animals found roaming alone in the Houston area?

HOUSTON — Houston is known for some wild animal stories, but as of lately, it seems like the livestock have been running amok in our area. Fourteen donkeys and a horse were impounded from a property in Crosby last month after being abandoned and a cow was caught on doorbell surveillance roaming through a southeast Houston neighborhood.
HOUSTON, TX

