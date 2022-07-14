LCHC to hear program on paddle-wheel steamers

Nestled in the Bert Hayes Building on Main St. in Liberty, you’ll find an office that is really unlike any other. A proudly displayed emblem hangs on the door of suite 8, and the first things you see are an American Flag and a Texas Flag standing straight and tall with honor and confidence. Prominently hung on the walls are framed prints of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence - constant reminders that people before us paved the way with blood and sacrifice so that we might live our lives in the greatest country in the world. It’s the new office of the Liberty County Republican Party!

LIBERTY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO