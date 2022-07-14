ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, TX

LCHC to hear program on paddle-wheel steamers

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 165 years ago, paddle-wheel steamers were the major means of travel and commerce along the gulf coast and up and down the many rivers which extended from the coast deep into the interior...

27 Dresses Project awards scholarships

The 27 Dresses Project in Liberty County is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s scholarship awards. Katie Bortz and Dylan Hadley, both of Tarkington ISD, Ryan Harris of Hardin ISD and Isabella Gamboa of Cleveland ISD will each receive $500 to help offset costs associated with their post-high school educational plans.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Liberty County GOP to host open house

Nestled in the Bert Hayes Building on Main St. in Liberty, you’ll find an office that is really unlike any other. A proudly displayed emblem hangs on the door of suite 8, and the first things you see are an American Flag and a Texas Flag standing straight and tall with honor and confidence. Prominently hung on the walls are framed prints of the Constitution of the United States of America and the Declaration of Independence - constant reminders that people before us paved the way with blood and sacrifice so that we might live our lives in the greatest country in the world. It’s the new office of the Liberty County Republican Party!
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

