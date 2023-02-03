ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything to know about the 2023 Grammys

By Daniel Montgomery
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be presented in 2023, and there’s a lot to keep in mind regarding who will be recognized, when, and how. Here’s what we know so far.

When are the awards?
The 2023 Grammys date is Sunday, February 5, 2023 . As usual, the Premiere Ceremony and the prime time telecast will take place on the same day.

Who’s hosting the awards?
Former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is back as emcee for the third year in a row.

Who’s performing at the awards?
See the complete list of performers here .

Who’s presenting at the awards?
First Lady Jill Biden ; Grammy winner Cardi B ; actor, producer, writer, and host James Corden ; current Grammy nominee Billy Crystal ; current Grammy nominee Viola Davis ; actor Dwayne Johnson ; three-time Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo ; and five-time Grammy winner Shania Twain will take the stage as presenters.

What music is eligible?
Songs and albums are eligible if they were released from October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

When does voting for the nominations take place?
Recording academy members vote for the nominees from October 13 through October 23, 2022.

When are the nominations announced?
The academy will reveal the nominees on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:00am Pacific/12:00pm Eastern.

Who is announcing the nominees?
Joining Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. will be “CBS This Morning” anchors Gayle King and Nate Burleson along with recording artists Jimmie Allen , Ledisi , Luis Fonsi , John Legend , Machine Gun Kelly , Smokey Robinson , and Olivia Rodrigo .

How do I watch the nominations announcement?
The event will stream live on live.GRAMMY.com and the Academy’s Facebook , YouTube , Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok channels.

When does voting for the winners take place?
After nominations are announced, academy members pick the winners from December 14, 2022, to January 4, 2023.

What are the rules?
The comprehensive rules and guidelines for the 2023 Grammys can be found here .

What new categories are there?
The academy has added Songwriter of the Year, Best Alternative Music Performance, and Best Americana Performance. Additionally, Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media has been split into separate categories for film/TV and video games/interactive media. Best Spoken Word Album has been split into separate categories for poetry and audio books/narration/storytelling. And Best New Age Album has been renamed Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album.

What are the new rules for album eligibility?
To qualify for Grammy consideration, an album must contain 75% or more newly recorded material. Previously, albums were allowed to compete if they included 50% or more newly recorded material.

