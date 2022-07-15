ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pursuit near Watts ends in deadly 7-car crash; suspect not old enough to drive

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pursuit near Watts ended in a deadly 7-car crash near the 105 freeway. According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, deputies were chasing the reckless driving suspect before the driver’s vehicle crashed in the 11600 block of...

