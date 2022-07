Criminal charges will be announced Monday against two suspects arrested in connection with a string of fatal 7-Eleven robberies across Southern California. Malik Donyae Patt, 20, and Jason Lamont Payne, 44, were arrested Friday in connection with the crime spree at 7-Eleven stores stretching from the Inland Empire into Orange County. Patt is believed to be the nephew of Payne, and the two men reportedly live across the street from each other in Los Angeles.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO