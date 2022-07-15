ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Lyme, CT

Carney claims Old Lyme church hates Jews, then apologizes

By Sten Spinella
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
Devin Carney, the Republican state representative from the 23rd District, had accused the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme of anti-Semitism before walking back his remarks this week.

Old Lyme ― After publicly attacking the First Congregational Church on Facebook in recent weeks, state Rep. Devin Carney, R-Old Lyme, apologized Monday.

The church, alongside the Lyme-Old Lyme Partnership for Social Justice, held a vigil and call to action on May 29, ending with the ringing of the bells to remember the 32 victims of recent mass shootings across the nation. The church originally invited Carney’s challenger, Colin Heffernan, a Democrat, to speak, before thinking better of it.

Around that same time, Carney commented on the church’s Facebook page when it posted a link previewing the vigil, writing, “You hate Jews.” He also responded to a comment from the church that read, “Our apologies. Colin is not going to speak. It is not a political event. Everyone is welcome to attend,” saying, “Shame on you, Steve — was my Jewishness too much?”

Finally, Carney said on his Facebook page, “I have every right to push back against a church that is blaming me for death — shame on you First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.”

Church senior minister Steve Jungkeit believes Carney’s comments were in response to the church inviting Heffernan but not Carney to the vigil, which Jungkeit calls a misstep on the church’s part.

“Initially we did invite the Democratic nominee to say some words, but then thought better of that, and we realized that was not a move we wanted to make,” Jungkeit said. “That was a hasty decision, so we backed that up, and I think that set Devin off. At that point I actually reached out to Devin and said, ‘You know what, I’m so so sorry, that was a deep mistake on my part.’ And I invited him to come and speak, to share whatever he would like to say, but then these messages started rolling out. I actually thought he might have been hacked, it was very odd.”

Carney posted on his Facebook page on Monday, expressing remorse for the exchange.

“Several weeks ago, I made some comments that were out of character directed at the Old Lyme Congregational Church and others. They were inaccurate and wrong; I made an error in judgment and I sincerely apologize,” Carney wrote in his statement. “Not trying to excuse my behavior, but I was dealing with some recent events and the grief became overwhelming. I should not have logged into social media at the time and have always warned others of the power it has. I didn’t follow my own advice and must do better next time.”

Carney did not respond to requests from The Day for comment.

“Since then, I’ve met with leaders at the Church and the meeting was productive and amicable,” Carney continued in his statement. “I’m committed to representing my constituents, including those with whom I may disagree, and improving myself daily. I am honored to serve the district, proud of the work we’ve accomplished together, and pledge, moving forward, to always represent the community with the respect to which folks have become accustomed.”

Jungkeit confirmed Carney’s statement that he met with church leaders, and it was a productive meeting. He said hopes to maintain a good relationship with the local representative going forward.

Last week, Jungkeit admitted that it was “a very weird thing to get trolled by your elected representative. Even conceding that I did initially make a mistake, and I should not have invited the other candidate, it was just weird.”

Last week Jungkeit said he invited Heffernan because, although he doesn’t want to be partisan, gun violence and gun control “is political, and the truth is, Republicans have stonewalled for so long on this. In that moment I just went, ‘They don’t have anything to say, let’s see if somebody else does.”

"The tragedy behind all of this is that it means we’re not talking about guns and gun control and the elimination of weapons in our society," Jungkeit said.

Heffernan issued a statement to The Day about the situation.

“My top priority is talking to voters, hearing their concerns, and making sure we have a state rep. who will fight for us in Hartford. His original comments and behavior were disturbing,” Heffernan said. “I saw the apology he posted on Facebook recently, and while I appreciate his willingness to own up to his actions, I sincerely hope he can put aside whatever personal matters he mentioned so that he can focus on doing his job representing this great district.”

s.spinella@theday.com

Comments / 1

