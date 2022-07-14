ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stage 2 drought conditions exist in all Connecticut counties

By Kevin Arnold
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
Hartford ― Gov. Ned Lamont approved a recommendation by the Connecticut Interagency Drought Workgroup to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 drought conditions.

Stage 2 identifies an “emerging drought event” which may impact water supplies, agriculture or natural ecosystems, as described by the state’s drought plan adopted in 2018. The state asks all residents to voluntarily take action to reduce their impact on the issue.

“Residents should be mindful of their water consumption and take sensible steps to reduce impacts on other water uses and on the environment,” Lamont said in a news release Thursday morning. “We must begin early steps now to mitigate the potential for harm should the drought become prolonged.”

In the same news release, Office of Policy & Management Undersecretary Martin Heft, who also chairs the Interagency Drought Workgroup, assured residents not to panic, but to monitor their water usage.

“The combination of precipitation shortfalls and an extended period above normal temperatures have impacted the state’s water resources and increased demands upon them,” Heft said.

