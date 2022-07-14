ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Martin Lawrence Confirms Will Smith To Return For ‘Bad Boys 4’: “We Got One More At Least”

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 4 days ago

All the conversation still surrounding Will Smith and “The Slap” seen around the world was enough to not only send Big Willie into hibernation but also have many actually questioning the future of his illustrious career thus far.

One project that many feared would be put on hold indefinitely is a fourth film in the longstanding buddy cop franchise, Bad Boys, that he shares with fellow Black Hollywood legend Martin Lawrence.

Thankfully, Marty Mar spoke up recently to not only confirm that Bad Boys 4 is still on the way, but also that he definitely won’t de doing it alone.

Appearing on the latest cover of Ebony Magazine, Lawrence confirmed that a fourth installment in the Bad Boys series is still in development, telling the outlet, “We got one more at least.” This comes after speculation that production on the film was put on hold due to Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony shortly before accepting the highly-coveted “Best Actor” award for his leading role in King Richard. Many ridiculed the seasoned thespian for showing a lack of self control, in addition to what some categorized as “a cultural step back” for a Black man to attack another Black man in front of a predominately white industry audience.

The pushback caused Smith to retreat from social media and the public eye back in late March, with upcoming starring roles in Apple’s Emancipation, Netflix’s Fast and Loose and originally Bad Boys 4 for Sony all rumored to have been delayed as a result.

While no word yet on when production on Bad Boys 4 will commence, it’s still promising to hear one half of the film’s starring duo deliver us some good news. Fingers crossed that Will confirms for himself next!

In case you need a reminder, take a look below at where the boys left off with the trailer for the third installment, Bad Boys For Life:

Martin Lawrence Confirms Will Smith To Return For 'Bad Boys 4': "We Got One More At Least" was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
