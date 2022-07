The La Crosse Loggers were defeated by a lopsided margin yesterday against the Bismarck Larks. Aurthur Luther (Wittenburg) V turned in a solid outing on the mound for the Larks, hurling 4.2 innings with no earned runs on 3 hits. He was relieved by several pitchers out of the bullpen, with none surrendering a run. Julio Romero (Waubonsee CC) got the win; his first of the summer.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO