LEWISTON – Saturday was the day that the Maine high school football community had been looking forward to since fall- the 32nd Annual Lobster Bowl Classic. The event returned to its original 11 on 11 format after running 7’s last summer during the pandemic. Players from both the East(North) team and the West(South) team are ready to get one last crack at high school football. Each participant had to raise donations for the Kora Shriners and Shriners Hospitals for Children. Coaches say that, along with supporting the cause, it’s an honor to be out with the best of the best of Maine high school football.

LEWISTON, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO