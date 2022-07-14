ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

July 14, 2022

By Southern Torch
southerntorch.com
 4 days ago

Marla Jones, Managing Editor marla@southerntorch.com FORT PAYNE, Ala.-- On Tuesday, July 12, the Fort Payne...

southerntorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Summerville Woman Caught with Drugs in Cherokee County

A northwest Georgia woman was arrested locally on drug charges Sunday. Jill Nichols, age 43 from Summerville, Georgia was jailed around 12:10am on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance – Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs – and Tampering with Physical Evidence. She was released at 1:28 that afternoon after posting bond.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
WAFF

Huntsville community leader killed in ATV crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An 87-year-old Huntsville community leader was killed in an ATV crash on one of his family farms in Jackson County. Ray Jones, the patriarch of Jones farm, died when the ATV he was operating drove off a small bridge and hit a tree. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was found Friday night.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Rome, Georgia Man Arrested on Multiple Charges in Cherokee County, Alabama

A northwest Georgia man was arrested on multiple charges here in Cherokee County over the weekend. David Brinkley, age 43 of Rome, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, on charges of: Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Receiving Stolen Property 3rd Degree; Reckless Endangerment, Attempting to Elude, Carrying Brass Knuckles, and Possession of a Firearm Following an Altercation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Fort Payne, AL
Fort Payne, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

1 on the run, 1 arrested after Madison County standoff

Law enforcement officials in north Alabama are searching for a woman they say fled from a house during a standoff Saturday afternoon in Madison County. Officials said that four people were initially barricaded inside of a home in the area of Old Railroad Bed Road near Creekwood Road and Heritage Brook Drive, but one, Mariah Cook, ran out of a back door once she saw law enforcement inside.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Mariah Cook still on the run after Saturday standoff

CAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene where four suspects barricaded themselves in a residence in Capshaw Saturday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody as of 3:25 p.m. but a deputy that was on the scene says they witnessed a female suspect run out the backdoor.
CAPSHAW, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Broadway Group#Southern Torch
weisradio.com

Two Hurt in Etowah County Crash Sunday Morning

Two people were hurt in a single-vehicle accident taking place on Sunday morning in Etowah County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report the wreck was at 8:05am on Alabama 132 at mile marker 16 with the driver of a 2005 Chevrolet, listed as a female from Altoona, and a male passenger being injured in that crash and taken for treatment of unknown injuries.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
cherokeecountyalsheriff.com

Drivers License and Highway Safety Checkpoints

Cherokee County Deputies conducted multiple drivers license and highway safety checkpoints over the weekend. On Saturday, checkpoints were held in Spring Garden, Gaylesville, McCords and other communities across the County. In addition to the checkpoints, deputies also showed a heavy patrol presence in many communities. Deputies made 7 arrests as a result of the detail on Saturday. According to Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, David M. Brinkley, 43 w/m, of Rome, was arrested after he led deputies on a pursuit from the Mud Creek area and into Floyd County. The pursuit ended on U.S. Highway 411, near County Road 34, when deputies deployed spike strips to disable his vehicle. Illegal drugs and a stolen firearm was recovered from the vehicle. Brinkley was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm after altercation, and attempting to elude.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
southerntorch.com

Marijuana Grow Operation Discovered on County Road 51

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — During the last three weeks of June and the first week of July, 16 were arrested on drug-related charges. We would like to thank the DeKalb County Narcotics Agents, Deputies and Investigators, Ider Police Department, State Probation and Parole, DHR, Crossville Police Department, Henagar Police Department, and Collinsville Police Department for always just being a phone call away.
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An alleged fraudster is accused of swiping someone’s credit card from a local grocery store and then racking up thousands of dollars in charges. One store’s surveillance cameras caught a pretty good glimpse of the man police say is behind this. A couple weeks ago, Huntsville Police say a woman accidentally left her card at the register at the Publix on Old Monrovia Road.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
weisradio.com

Cedar Bluff Woman Arrested on Drug Charges

A Cherokee County woman was arrested on drug charges locally Friday Night. Erica Peyton, age 36 from Cedar Bluff, was arrested by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office on the charges of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, the Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
northjacksonpress.com

Scottsboro Police Make Drug Arrests

By Bonita Wilborn On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Scottsboro Police officers were called to a home on County Road 30, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Wednesday, July 6, 2022, Scottsboro Police officers were called to a home on County Road 30, to help with a medical situation. When they arrived, officers saw illegal narcotics and paraphernalia in plain view.Investigators found 1.4 grams of fentanyl, .25 grams of methamphetamine, 2.3 grams of…
SCOTTSBORO, AL
wvtm13.com

Motorcycle pursuit leads to drug bust in Cleburne County

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — The Cleburne County Sheriff's Office said it recovered drugs after stopping a fleeing motorcycle on Tuesday. Deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle, driven by Jonathan Dean Lee, 44, on County Road 35 in the Fruithurst area. Lee was taken into custody after a lengthy pursuit...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Rollover Crash in Calhoun County Claims Life of Truck Driver

A truck driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on I-20 in Calhoun County. Alabama State Troopers have identified that victim as Quino Moise, age 30, from Fort Myers, Florida. The crash happened just before 2:30pm, five miles east of Oxford. Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal says that Moise was driving a 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer which left the road, hitting a ditch and a tree before overturning. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Record number of COVID-19 cases in Madison County

Madison County has hit a new record, topping the number of COVID-19 cases for all of 2021. There are 37,300 recorded cases for 2022, compared to 37,060 in 2021. It is a concerning number considering it's only July, but the good news is hospitalizations remain manageable. As long as that stays the same, health leaders are not too concerned with the high number of cases.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Five Year Old Struck and Killed by Vehicle Wednesday in Gadsden

Gadsden Police aren’t releasing any additional information, but have confirmed that a five year old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday in the 3500 block of Madison Avenue in Gadsden. Gadsden Police say the child was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital, where he died. The fatal crash happened at 5:55pm.
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy