ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia lawmakers propose legislation to protect women traveling for abortions

By Kelsey Childress
WJLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia lawmakers are pushing to make sure women across the United States have abortion access without any repercussions. A group of Democratic senators proposed...

wjla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Three Republicans Vote in Favor of House Abortion Travel Bill

Three Republican representatives voted in favor of legislation Friday that would prevent the criminalization of traveling across state lines to receive abortions. The three lawmakers broke with the rest of their party in backing the bill, while all Democrats voted in its favor and advanced the measure. A breakdown of the vote was not available on Congress' website by Friday afternoon, but Greg Price, senior digital strategist for the consulting agency X Strategies, identified them as Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Lynchburg, VA
Local
Virginia Government
MSNBC

Mississippi speaker: No abortions for 12-year-old incest victims

Now that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices have overturned Roe v. Wade, and states are moving forward with abortion bans, a new conversation is taking shape, which was once limited to hypothetical thought experiments: the limits of GOP officials’ principles. On “Meet the Press” this past weekend, for example, NBC...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump 'Takes Back Over' Government in Four Months, Pastor Says

Reverend Shane Vaughn predicted that former President Donald Trump will be taking "back over" control of the government in four months, citing the upcoming midterm elections when Republicans are expected by many analysts to win back the House and possibly the Senate as well. Many Christian pastors and self-described prophets...
POTUS
hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Warner
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Travel Act#Lawmakers#Abortions#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic#Warner
NBC News

Republicans block bill to protect women who travel to other states for abortions

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic bill Thursday that would protect the rights of women to travel to other states to access abortion care legally. The author of the Freedom to Travel for Health Care Act, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, requested consent to quickly pass the legislation but met resistance from Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, who objected on behalf of Republicans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Roe v Wade: Mississippi judge refuses to block abortion ban

A judge in Mississippi has rejected a request from the state's only abortion clinic to temporarily block a ban on almost all abortions. It means that - providing there are no further legal developments - the ban will take effect on Thursday with the clinic closing the day before. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
WebMD

Louisiana Gov. Signs Abortion Ban With No Exceptions for Rape, Incest

Abortion in the state, with no exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation, Senate Bill 342, would put harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers, according to The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, LA. It toughens Louisiana’s 2006 “trigger law,” which would ban abortion in the state if the Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision this summer.
LOUISIANA STATE
Teen Vogue

Abortion Patients Were Turned Away As Roe v. Wade Was Overturned

Patients were in the lobby, waiting, the moment it became a post-Roe America. The staff at Alamo Women’s Reproductive Services Clinic in San Antonio had just received a call from their attorney: Abortion procedures in Texas would have to stop immediately. The dozen or so patients in the lobby Friday morning would have to be turned away. The clinic staff would have to be the ones to tell them.
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

The House Just Passed Two Bills to Protect Access to Abortion

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. Exactly three weeks after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, the House of Representatives passed two bills aimed at protecting the right to abortion in the United States. Neither of the bills advanced on Friday is likely to succeed in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy