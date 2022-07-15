Virginia lawmakers propose legislation to protect women traveling for abortions

Three Republican representatives voted in favor of legislation Friday that would prevent the criminalization of traveling across state lines to receive abortions. The three lawmakers broke with the rest of their party in backing the bill, while all Democrats voted in its favor and advanced the measure. A breakdown of the vote was not available on Congress' website by Friday afternoon, but Greg Price, senior digital strategist for the consulting agency X Strategies, identified them as Representatives Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO