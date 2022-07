Hello friends! I have recently launched my puzzle game titled "A Simple Matter of Light." The goal of the puzzle is simple: light up the grid. I designed this game to be as stress free as possible so that you can just focus on puzzle solving. I hope my game can help you relax during this draining time for all of us. Relax and watch as the game reacts to the puzzle progress. As the puzzle becomes more and more complete, the background will begin to light up and the exclusive beats will become more and more clear. With 160 puzzles in the free game, A Simple Matter of Light is sure to keep your puzzle-solving impulses satisfied for quite some time.

