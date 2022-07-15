ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

$1.2M worth of drugs hidden inside food products seized at border

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrHi0_0ggjQd4V00

SAN DIEGO — More than 100 pounds of fentanyl powder and pills concealed in food products were seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, officials said Thursday.

The drug bust occurred about 10:50 p.m. July 3 when CBP officers inspected a 2005 GMC Yukon, occupied by two men, that was entering the United States, border officials stated in a press release. Authorities found fentanyl hidden in 46 packages that were wrapped in plastic within flour bags, ground coffee cans, creamer cans and powdered milk cans.

Officials shut down illicit nightclub in San Diego warehouse

“We are seeing a rise in fentanyl smuggling attempts,” said Anne Maricich, the agency’s deputy director of field operations in San Diego. “Our officers are working vigilantly to prevent the entry of this dangerous drug. Our field office is also diligently working on mitigating the risks involved with seizing this lethal narcotic.”

The estimated street value of the drugs was more than $1.2 million, per CBP.

Two men, ages 43 and 50, were turned over to the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, according to the border agency.

They later were booked into the Metropolitan Correctional Center in San Diego.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sandiegocountynews.com

District Attorney Stephan to tackle organized retail thefts in San Diego

San Diego, CA–San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan joined the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for a virtual panel discussion on Thursday to strategize on ways to stop organized retail crime, which has spiked significantly in the past five years. This theft is perpetrated by organized criminal rings that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
insideedition.com

More Than 5,000 Pounds of Methamphetamine Seized in 'Record-Breaking' Drug Bust in San Diego County, Cops Say

Four men were arrested in connection to what authorities said was one of the largest drug busts to ever occur in San Diego County in California. The four men, identified as 37-year-old Rafael Alzua, 41-year-old Galdrino Contreras, 41-year-old Mario Contreras and 44-year-old Ethgar Velazquez, are all from Tijuana, Mexico. They were charged with federal drug trafficking offenses after law enforcement agents seized more than 5,000 pounds of methamphetamine on July 8, officials said.
CBS 8

Two detained after I-8 freeway pursuit

SAN DIEGO — Two people armed with a gun led police on a freeway pursuit on Sunday. The chase began at the 4200 block of Euclid to Interstate 8 West near Waring Rd. just before noon. The man and woman were taken into custody for failure to yield. According...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Immigration Policy#Drug Trafficking#Smuggling#Cbp#Gmc Yukon#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 8

Shooting investigation involving several teens in Oceanside

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway into a shooting involving several teenagers overnight, according to the Oceanside Police Department. Firefighters responded to a call of a fight and shooting near Oceanside Harbor involving teens near 1300 North Pacific Street around 11:30 Sunday night. According to police,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Severely Wounded in Shooting Outside San Diego Liquor Store

Police were searching Sunday for a suspect who shot and gravely wounded a 26-year-old man in front of a liquor store in San Diego's Webster neighborhood. At 1:36 a.m. Sunday, the San Diego Police Department received a call about a man who had been shot in front of a liquor store in the 5000 block of Federal Boulevard, Lt. Steve Shebloski said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego law enforcement cracking down on theft with new initiative

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California and in San Diego are cracking down on catalytic converter thefts, which they said remains a persistent problem. 400% increase. Just this week, two men and one teenager were arrested in Carlsbad for stealing catalytic converters. All three were arrested...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Fugitive Who Gunned Down Romantic Rival Outside Point Loma Gym, Then Fled to Mexico, Sentenced

A man who gunned down a romantic rival outside a Point Loma gym, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced Friday to 45 years to life in state prison. Ernesto Castellanos Martinez, 46, pleaded guilty last year to first- degree murder and a gun-use allegation for shooting 27-year-old Alexander Mazin on Feb. 25, 2018. Mazin died at the scene of the shooting outside the 24 Hour Fitness on Midway Drive.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy