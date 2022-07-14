ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

52 School Buses — a Mile in Length — Traveled to Ted Cruz's Home Carrying Items from School Shooting Victims

By Amanda Taylor
AOL Corp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mile-long convoy of empty school buses drove through Texas on Thursday, on a mission to get to Sen. Ted Cruz's home. Each empty seat of this mobile art installation by Change The Ref founder Manuel Oliver represents over four thousand other victims of school shootings from the past three years...

www.aol.com

Comments / 69

Floof
3d ago

They're harassing Ted Cruz for no reason. The lack of guns has resulted in MORE deaths time and time again. Having more guns around, people were safer.

Reply(5)
47
doh
3d ago

You want shootings stop? Start teaching your kids respect and manners at home. Make them kind and loving instead of ignoring them until it’s too late.

Reply
15
Michael McCormick
3d ago

enough of the dramatics! The rights of the law abiding American do not end at your feelings. There will be exponentially more deaths if the populace is disarmed.

Reply(2)
26
Related
International Business Times

Biden Pushes To Ban Assault Weapons, Gets Heckled At Gun Violence Event

A man whose son was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, interrupted President Joe Biden's remarks at the White House on Monday during an event to herald the passage of the first major federal gun safety law in three decades. Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was murdered...
PARKLAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where The Most People Are Killed By Guns

Mass shootings have been on the front pages of newspapers and on TV coverage regularly for months. According to the Gun Violence Archive, over 9,000 people have died from gun violence so far this year. The gun control debate has gone back to Congress, but few people think new, weak laws will solve the problem. […]
TULSA, OK
ohmymag.co.uk

2-year-old boy becomes a millionaire after his parents die in a mass shooting

While the debate on the carrying of weapons was reignited in the United States following the terrible mass shooting which took place in a school in Texas, another shooting took place a few days later near Chicago. During the celebrations of the American national holiday on July 4, 2022, a shooter named Robert Crimo open fired in Highland Park, killing 7 people in total. Among them, were Irina and Kevin McCarthy.
CHICAGO, IL
TheWrap

‘The View': Whoopi Goldberg Spits – Literally – on ‘Appalling’ Austin Newspaper That Leaked Uvalde Shooting Videos

Whoopi Goldberg unleashed some fury during Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” scolding the Austin American-Statesman for publishing edited versions of video from inside Robb Elementary School during the horrific shooting that happened there in May. On Tuesday, the Austin newspaper published portions of surveillance video showing the...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Gun Control#Celebrity News#School Buses#Buzzfeed
Austonia

The high school valedictorian who took aim at Texas legislators in her speech is still fighting for women’s rights as a UT student

Paxton Smith’s 2021 valedictory speech at Lake Highlands High School in Dallas wasn’t the same speech she had previously shared with school administrators. She dropped the approved speech and made a case for women’s reproductive rights after lawmakers passed the Texas "Heartbeat Bill.” Her advocacy made news on NPR, YouTubeTV and in The Guardian. Just over a year later, the “war on (women’s) rights” she forewarned has come to a head as the U.S. Supreme Court voted Friday morning to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protection for abortion access.“It is up to the people to show up and show...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Alleged Parade Shooter’s Dad Has No Regrets About Helping Son Obtain Guns

Nearly three years before his son’s alleged attack at a Fourth of July parade, and just months after a disturbing incident at the family home, Robert “Bobby” Crimo Jr. signed a consent form so his son could obtain a firearms permit. But in an interview with ABC, he said he has no remorse. “Do I regret that? No, not three years ago—signing a consent form to go through the process…that’s all it was. Had I purchased guns throughout the years and given them to him in my name, that’s a different story.” He called his then suicidal son’s 2019 run-in with police, in which they confiscated 16 knives, a dagger, and a sword, a “child’s outburst...taken out of context.” The Daily Beast reported on the multitude of red flags in the alleged shooter’s life, including apparent obsessions with mass shootings, but his father told ABC, “I had no—not an inkling, warning—that this was going to happen.” He added, “This isn't Bobby. I guess that’s why it’s so hard to wrap yourself around it. It doesn’t add up.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Mom who was cuffed by cops before she managed to jump the fence and save her son and his friends from Uvalde gunman claims she is now being harassed by officers who 'park outside her home and flicker their headlights'

A mom who was cuffed by cops at Uvalde before she was able to save her two sons from the gunman at Robb Elementary has claimed officers have been harassing her since the massacre. The Texas elementary school shooting on May 24 left 19 children and two teachers dead. On...
UVALDE, TX
Salon

Trump-backed Texas GOP candidate arrested for impersonating public official — then blames opponent

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and top Texas Republicans has been indicted on a charge of impersonating a public servant, according to authorities.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy