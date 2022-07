The most influential tool for navigating life is your network. You can build connections with people anywhere. In Fall 2021, the University of Utah had 34,424 students enrolled in total — that is 34,000 people to ask for advice, eat lunch with and connect with over your interests. Make the most of the U’s large student body to build connections with your peers. A strong network of people in college is key to surviving academically, professionally and socially.

