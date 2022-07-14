Adam Grimes, 40, Mountain Home (Conner)

Fox, AR. – A Stone county man has been arrested after a victim reported being choked, falling unconscious, and waking up at the bottom of a pool. At a residence in Fox, AR, the victim of this incident alleged that she was involved in an altercation with Joshua Grinder, 40. The altercation ended with Grinder choking the victim to unconsciousness, and then throwing both her and her phone into a swimming pool.

