Adam Grimes, 40, Mountain Home (Conner)

Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Maureen Anne Forster of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Maureen Forster died Sunday at Baxter Regional Medical Center.
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Investigators with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission investigate a boating crash on Norfork Lake Saturday morning, killing one boater and injuring another. Investigators say the boat collided with the U.S. Highway 62/412 bridge. Max Atkinson, 72, of Mountain Home, died at the scene. Steve...
A one-vehicle accident early Sunday morning in northern Baxter County resulted in suspected minor injuries to two of the four occupants. Twenty-year-old Laura Wheat of Midway and 29-year-old Sara Fender were both transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center. According to an accident report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s...
The regular season will come to an end Saturday for the Mountain Home Hurricanes swim team. The Hurricanes’ trip to Jonesboro will be their final meet before they host the South Wind Conference Championship next week.
Mountain View, Mo. – A two vehicle crash Friday morning near Mountain View injured five people. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred at 9:45 a.m. on US 60, three miles east of Mountain View. A southbound 2007 Dodge Ram driven by Deborah Mattes, age...
West Plains, MO. – A black bear was sighted in the West Plains Country Club before the local Conservation Agency was called, and agents came to escort the bear out of town. The small, 60-70lbs bear was located in a patch of woods, and was chased through Golf Course, the subdivision there, and out Deer Valley Drive before moving out of town.
Mansfield, MO. – A Pomona man has crashed while riding his motorcycle on Sunday, July 17th, ending in serious injury. Stanley Collins, 57 of Pomona, was riding on his 2016 Harley Davidson on Highway E, just North of Moody, when he failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, ran off the roadway, struck the ground, and was ejected.
The regular season came to an end on a winning note for the Mountain Home Lockeroom American Legion baseball team. The Lockeroom swept Searcy Friday at Cooper Park. Mountain Home picked up a 12-0 shutout in the first game. Reed Ellison was the winning pitcher, and he also provided plenty of offense with two hits and two RBIs.
Over the years, local officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission have made the improvement of fish habitat on the lakes one of their high priorities, and they are receiving assistance in their efforts. A $275,000 grant from the National Fish Habitat Partnership will give aquatic habitat projects on Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes a boost in the next two years.
Baxter County drug charges filed against a former Mountain Home resident now jailed and accused of murder in Iowa have been dismissed. Twenty-three-year-old Osborn Eugene Gavel was arrested May 28, 2021 on drug-related charges stemming from a traffic stop. He is accused of possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He...
Fox, AR. – A Stone county man has been arrested after a victim reported being choked, falling unconscious, and waking up at the bottom of a pool. At a residence in Fox, AR, the victim of this incident alleged that she was involved in an altercation with Joshua Grinder, 40. The altercation ended with Grinder choking the victim to unconsciousness, and then throwing both her and her phone into a swimming pool.
The newly released unemployment numbers from the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center show little change from April. In Baxter County, the rate is at 3%, down from 3.1% in the previous month. Baxter County’s rate is tied for the 17th lowest out...
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Hollister is dead after a head-on collision in Taney County on Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened just before 4 p.m. at Highway 160 and Homestead Acres Road near Walnut Shade. Investigators say 31-year-old Kenneth Tillman’s car slid all over the road, and then hit another vehicle head-on.
A Marion County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s dog and choking her when she attempted to get it back.Thirty-eight-year-old David Hamilton was booked into the Marion County Jail June 29. According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies were dispatched to a residence in Marion County...
A Mountain Home man’s association with firearms resulted in criminal cases being filed against him in both Baxter and Boone counties. Twenty-one-year-old Austin Brice Helms appeared during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday, pled guilty to his charges and was sentenced to five years in prison. Helms...
Several area businesses are among those being honored by Arkansas Business in their annual “Best Places to Work” survey. According to their website, the publication’s honorees are determined by a survey which incudes sections that examine leadership and planning; corporate culture and communication; employee relationships to supervisors; and pay and benefits. Employees complete the survey anonymously, and employers can analyze the results by specific topics and demographics, including age, sex, ethnicity, status, job role and department.
A Yellville man is accused of stealing a car belonging to a woman who had recently died and then selling it. According to the probable cause affidavit in the case from the Gassville Police Department, Richard Daniel Lackie asked to borrow the car from the deceased women’s daughter and agreed to return it within one hour. When he didn’t, she tried to get him to bring the car back, but he wouldn’t.
