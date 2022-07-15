How to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

We were craving Chinese food and decided to stop by Chinatown for lunch on a Saturday. Our original target was full with a long wait, so we finally ended up at Joe’s Ginger on Pell Street. The restaurant was a bit busy so I thought that, probably, that little known secret about this place was out: this is the sister restaurant of Joe’s Shanghai, a popular place in tourist guides, made famous by its "Xiao Long Bao", these soup dumplings served either with pork, or with pork and crab meat. So, while people line up at Joe’s Shanghai, you have a better chance to find a spot at Joe’s Ginger. I admit that I hesitated a bit about ordering these soup dumplings, but, Jodi being vegetarian, it would have been all for myself and, although I do not mind that, I wanted to try other things. So we started with classic dumplings like the steamed shrimp Har Gow or crystal shrimp dumplings that I always get when ordering dim sum, the mix mushroom dumplings, and the vegetable dumplings. Perfectly made, these dumplings were quite good, except the mix mushroom one that had a weird taste.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO