ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

How to Celebrate National Ice Cream Day

cititour.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream day every day, but we struggle not to have too much of a good thing. But with National Ice Cream Day coming on Sunday, July 17, some local eateries are offering items that are too good to resist. One...

cititour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ijustwanttoeat.com

Joe's Ginger in Chinatown, NYC

We were craving Chinese food and decided to stop by Chinatown for lunch on a Saturday. Our original target was full with a long wait, so we finally ended up at Joe’s Ginger on Pell Street. The restaurant was a bit busy so I thought that, probably, that little known secret about this place was out: this is the sister restaurant of Joe’s Shanghai, a popular place in tourist guides, made famous by its "Xiao Long Bao", these soup dumplings served either with pork, or with pork and crab meat. So, while people line up at Joe’s Shanghai, you have a better chance to find a spot at Joe’s Ginger. I admit that I hesitated a bit about ordering these soup dumplings, but, Jodi being vegetarian, it would have been all for myself and, although I do not mind that, I wanted to try other things. So we started with classic dumplings like the steamed shrimp Har Gow or crystal shrimp dumplings that I always get when ordering dim sum, the mix mushroom dumplings, and the vegetable dumplings. Perfectly made, these dumplings were quite good, except the mix mushroom one that had a weird taste.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

With Vico, Farmingdale Restaurateur Brings Authentic Italian to the Village

Named for a small Italian town on the Amalfi Coast, Vico, an Italian restaurant, opened in Farmingdale recently and is getting rave reviews on social media. Owner Joe Fortuna already has 317 Main Street and The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale and is bringing an original concept to the place with Chef Eric LeVine, chef at 317 Main Street.
FARMINGDALE, NY
Fast Casual

Wing It On opening 2nd New York location

Waterbury, Connecticut-based Wing It On has signed an agreement with Hugo Gomez to bring a location to Ossining, New York. Marking the chain's second New York location, the restaurant located at at 126 Spring St., is part of the brand's growth strategy to lock in 25 to 30 additional units by the end of year along the East Coast, the Southeast and Texas.
OSSINING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
bronxmama.com

NYC Restaurant Week Specials in the Bronx

This summer, NYC Restaurant Week is celebrating 30 years with 30 days of restaurant specials. From July 18th to August 21st, New Yorkers can enjoy pre-fixe menus at hundreds of restaurants across the city. While we wish more Bronx restaurants were participating, we’re excited to see some Bronx staples offering up specials for the month. See below which Bronx restaurants are participating in the NYC Restaurant Week this summer:
BRONX, NY
secretnyc.co

11 Best Aquariums, Zoos And Exotic Fish Shops In NYC You Must Visit

There’s nothing quite like going to an aquarium! It’s a fun trip for the whole family and gives you a glimpse into the side of the world you rarely see. From sharks to exotic fish to other sea life, you have the ability to see some of the world’s most fascinating creatures. Plus, if you’re looking to bring that experience into your own home, you can check out one of NYC’s local fish stores. From the New York Aquarium to the Bronx Zoo, NYC is known for its fantastic aquatic exhibits. Let’s dive into where to find the best aquariums in NYC!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cititour.com

Michelin Adds 25 Restaurants to its NYC Guide. See Who Made the Grade!

Michelen is out with the 25 additions to its New York City restaurant guide with new players from Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan included in the list. Lore is a stylish spot in Park Slope bringing together what it calls a “confluence of cultures.” Diners will discover things like Fermented Dosa, Smoked Steelhead Trout, Baked Puff Pastry Samosas and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Custard Cream#Food Stall Info#Whipped Cream#National Ice Cream Month#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#National Ice Cream Day#Matcha#Spanish
NY1

New York City’s changing neighborhood names

The name DUMBO evokes beautiful waterfront views and prime real estate price tags for many New Yorkers. Yet historians say the acronym, for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass, was coined by local artists to highlight the area’s industrial vibe – and keep out developers. Nearby in Brooklyn,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Governors Island offers a summer getaway without leaving NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — If you’re looking for a summer getaway without leaving town, head to Governors Island. Governors Island is just minutes from Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan and there are new things to see this summer. Art, history and culture are all on display. PIX11’s Greg Mocker gives us a look at some things […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS New York

NYC ACC sees 25% increase in surrendered animals

NEW YORK -- New York City's animal care shelters are overwhelmed with a larger numbers of surrendered animals, and in many cases, the people dropping them off blame inflation and hard financial times.A pet adoption event in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday got some dogs and cats out of the system and into people's home.There were so many cats and kittens to choose from for 6-year-old Maelyn Havens, of Brooklyn, who was inside a mobile pet adoption van in Bay Ridge with parents Duval and Erika."And I love cute cats," Maelyn said.She quickly found the one and named her "Cookie.""She...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nypressnews.com

Pickleball is taking over Central Park

New York — Pickleball is taking the world by storm and New York City is no exception. The Central Park courts are becoming increasingly packed with players who meet daily and play from dawn until dusk. The sport combines tennis, ping-pong, and badminton on a small court and only...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
longisland.com

Bayport Beach Closed to Bathing

Bayport Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat. Beaches...
BAYPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy