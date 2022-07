247Sports updated its standalone rankings on Monday. There are now 15 five-star recruits on the list and come Signing Day, there will be 32 in total. Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep edge-rusher Keon Keeley has been a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, but not per 247Sports. However, that changed this week. Not only did the 6-6, 242-pounder move up from No. 9 to No. 7 overall, but he added a fifth star next to his name.

TAMPA, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO