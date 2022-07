Sandy Hook Fire & Rescue thanks mutual aid partners for support as members mourn. Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue wrote a heartfelt thank you to area fire departments on their Facebook page after multiple towns stepped up to provide coverage of all of the fire houses in Newtown on Thursday and Friday during the wake and funeral for Chief Bill Halstead. The members said that 'thank you' doesn't seem to be enough to cover everything that everyone has done for the company last week. Members said they appreciate every gesture and every task taken on, large and small, that was done to help since the tone dropped and their hearts broke on July 8th. The Officers and Members of Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue note that they still have long days ahead and asked for patience as they continue to mourn.

