Two women are wanted for trespassing in Southbury. Police say the females entered into a house under construction on Holly Hill Road yesterday, around 5:30pm. Southbury Police received multiple calls that they were near other houses in the area and that they may live in the area. A photo has been posted to the Department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident or knows the people involved are asked to contact Ofc. Ezzo at (203) 264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential.

SOUTHBURY, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO