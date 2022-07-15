Ridgefield officials postpone vote on Affordable Housing Plan

The state Office of Health Strategy has rejected an appeal of Danbury Proton to build a proton therapy center in Danbury. The rejection Thursday follows an initial denial in February. The 80 million dollar facility would have provided cancer patients with a noninvasive radiation treatment. The company said in its application that about 500 Connecticut residents left the state in 2019 to receive the therapy in the 40 other facilities open nationwide. Both the appeal and the initial denials stated that Danbury Proton “did not establish a clear public need for proton beam therapy and did not show that the proposal was financially feasible.” A similar facility was approved by the state in April. The Wallingford site will be run by Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare. Danbury Proton officials are assessing next steps.

DANBURY, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO