Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield officials postpone vote on Affordable Housing Plan

By WLAD Newsroom
 3 days ago

The Ridgefield Board of Selectmen did not vote on an Affordable Housing plan at their meeting this week as expected. The Planning and Zoning Commission didn't vote on it at their meeting the day before, and the Selectmen said...

Danbury Proton appeal rejected by State

The state Office of Health Strategy has rejected an appeal of Danbury Proton to build a proton therapy center in Danbury. The rejection Thursday follows an initial denial in February. The 80 million dollar facility would have provided cancer patients with a noninvasive radiation treatment. The company said in its application that about 500 Connecticut residents left the state in 2019 to receive the therapy in the 40 other facilities open nationwide. Both the appeal and the initial denials stated that Danbury Proton “did not establish a clear public need for proton beam therapy and did not show that the proposal was financially feasible.” A similar facility was approved by the state in April. The Wallingford site will be run by Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare. Danbury Proton officials are assessing next steps.
DANBURY, CT
Local lawmaker touts community college program

After enacting free community college for full-time students in 2019, the Connecticut General Assembly expanded it this year to cover part-time students. Ridgefield state Senator Will Haskell, who is not seeking reelection, visited almost a dozen community college campuses in Connecticut, and says he's seen firsthand how these institutions provide students with the skills they need to succeed in a 21st century workforce. From advanced manufacturing training to nursing programs, Haskell says they’re helping to bolster the workforce pipeline in countless key industri.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Lifeguards credited with saving two people on Candlewood Lake

Lifeguards credited with saving two people on Candlewood Lake. Two lifeguards are being credited with saving two people in New Milford. Mayor Pete Bass said Aiden Mulligan- Brown and Tamas Biro rescued a father and son from Candlewood Lake at Lynn Deming Park yesterday. This is at least the second rescue at the town park this season. Municipal and state officials are urging people to take care in the water and to be aware of swimming capabilities before entering the water.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Two women wanted for trespassing in Southbury

Two women are wanted for trespassing in Southbury. Police say the females entered into a house under construction on Holly Hill Road yesterday, around 5:30pm. Southbury Police received multiple calls that they were near other houses in the area and that they may live in the area. A photo has been posted to the Department's Facebook page. Anyone with information about the incident or knows the people involved are asked to contact Ofc. Ezzo at (203) 264-5912. All calls will be kept confidential.
SOUTHBURY, CT
Bethel Police name new K9 officer

The Bethel Police Department has announced the name of their newest K9 officer. Penelope, or Penny, is a bloodhound and will be trained in tracking. She met members of the community at Bethel’s Food Truck Friday event. She was donated to the Department by Virginia-based breeder Momma’s Bodacious Bloodhounds & Rescue, with the assistance of Zeus Canine--the tristate area's leading source for police service dog acquisition and training. They specialize in tracking/Search and Rescue, and odor work, with staff all current or retired police K9 handlers with over 30 years combined experience in the field.
BETHEL, CT
Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation

Ridgefield Police Department investigating altercation. The Ridgefield Police Department is investigating an altercation. Police are asking for the publics assistance, in regards to the fight that took place in the Copps Hill Plaza parking lot near Venice Pizza/Rite Aid, on Tuesday. The incident was reported at approximately 5pm. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Officer Vasquez at (203) 438-6531 or the anonymous Tip Line at (203) 431-2345.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

