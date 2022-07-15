Ridgefield officials postpone vote on Affordable Housing Plan

The Bethel Police Department has announced the name of their newest K9 officer. Penelope, or Penny, is a bloodhound and will be trained in tracking. She met members of the community at Bethel’s Food Truck Friday event. She was donated to the Department by Virginia-based breeder Momma’s Bodacious Bloodhounds & Rescue, with the assistance of Zeus Canine--the tristate area's leading source for police service dog acquisition and training. They specialize in tracking/Search and Rescue, and odor work, with staff all current or retired police K9 handlers with over 30 years combined experience in the field.
