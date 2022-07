Two Tacoma men were pursued and arrested after robbing a Poulsbo bank, the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office reported. The robbery took place late Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from the office. After one of the men allegedly robbed the bank in the Poulsbo Walmart parking lot, he ran outside where the other man was waiting in a red pickup. As they drove away, the Poulsbo Police Department put out a call for the robbery with a description of the getaway vehicle. Five minutes later, a Kitsap deputy recognized the truck on state Route 3 and began to pursue it.

