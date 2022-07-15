ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks end higher on Wall Street, still down for the week

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eh4JN_0ggiEbas00
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. Stocks are opening broadly higher Friday, July 15, 2022, on Wall Street, but not enough to erase their losses for the week. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

Wall Street capped a week of losses with a broad rally for stocks Friday, as investors welcomed solid earnings from big companies and an encouraging report on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations.

A July survey from the University of Michigan showed that inflation expectations have held steady or improved, along with general consumer sentiment. The report was welcome following several government reports this week that showed consumer prices remained extremely hot in June, along with wholesale prices for businesses.

The report also bodes well for investors looking for signs that the Federal Reserve might eventually ease off its aggressive policy to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, snapping a five-day losing streak. Still, the gains weren’t enough to pull the benchmark index out of the red for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.1% and the Nasdaq gained 1.8%. Smaller company stocks outgained the broader market, sending the Russell 2000 index 2.2% higher. Those indexes also posted losses for the week, however.

“Investors are saying, look, ’we’ve seen this before, where the market goes up smartly one day, only to turn back around the next day,’” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Technology stocks, banks and healthcare companies made some of the biggest gains. PayPal climbed 6.3%. UnitedHealth Group rose 5.4% after raising its profit forecast for the year following a strong earnings report. Citigroup jumped 13.2% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting encouraging financial results.

Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.92% from 2.96% late Thursday. The yield on the two-year Treasury rose to 3.14% from 3.13% late Thursday.

Inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers remains a key focus for Wall Street. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to hit the brakes on economic growth, and curtail rising inflation. The Fed has already raised rates three times this year.

Wall Street has been worried that the Fed could go too far in raising rates and actually bring on a recession. Investors have been closely watching economic reports for clues as to how the central bank might react and the latest upbeat consumer sentiment report raises the chance of the Fed softening its current policy.

Traders have eased off of their bets that the Fed will issue a monster rate hike of 1% at its next policy meeting in two weeks. They now see a 30.9% chance of that happening, according to CME Group. That’s down significantly from Thursday. They now see a 69.1% chance of a three-quarters of a percentage point rate hike.

Economic data also shows that retail sales remain strong. A government report showed that retail sales rose 1% in June from May, topping economists’ expectations, while prices for everything from food to clothing rose.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 72.78 points to 3,863.16. The index has resisted dropping below 3,800, noted Stovall.

“Whenever we come down to about 3,800 and we bounce off it it’s a confirmation there are a lot of buyers at that level,” he said. “And we saw that yesterday as the market retested that level only to be pushed higher, and then today with encouraging fundamentals to go along with it.”

The Dow rose 658.09 points to 31,288.26 and the Nasdaq rose 201.24 points to 11,452.42. The Russell 2000 gained 36.87 points to 1,744.37.

Overseas, stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell following a report that showed the Chinese economy shrank by 2.6% compared with the January-March period’s already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%. China locked down major cities earlier this year to try and contain COVID-19 cases and more outbreaks this week in China and elsewhere in Asia have raised worries that COVID-19 controls might be restored, on top of existing precautions.

Investors have been reviewing the latest batch of corporate earnings to gain a clearer picture of inflation’s impact on businesses. Banks kicked things off with mixed results this week. Several big companies are on deck for next week, including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, United Airlines and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Suze Orman Says to Ignore the Stock Market and Focus on This Instead

It's something that could impact you more in the near term. Many people's stock portfolios are down since the start of the year. Financial expert Suze Orman says worrying about sinking portfolio values isn't a good use of anyone's time, and there's a more important metric to track. At this...
STOCKS
CBS News

The Fed could hike interest rates by 1%. Here's how that would impact your money.

With inflation running at the hottest level in 40 years, Wall Street is bracing for the possibility of interest rates rising even higher than previously expected. Economists now see a two-thirds probability the Fed will increase interest rates by a full percentage point at its meeting later this month, on July 26-27. That would be the steepest increase since the 1980s, coming after a 0.75% rate hike last month that was the sharpest increase since 1994.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Wall Street#Technology Stocks#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#Cfra#Unitedhealth Group
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Is Increasing His Bets Big-Time in These 3 Sectors

Buffett has been practically unstoppable since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965. Through the first six months of 2022, Buffett and his investing team have concentrated their investments in a trio of sectors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

1 Monster Growth Stock Down 80% To Buy Now And Hold Forever

Roku is already an established leader in the media-streaming technology sector. At the same time, the market remains fragmented, and Roku could build a much larger share over time. Furthermore, the company isn’t even thinking about international expansion -- yet. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3%

Shares of AvalonBay and Brookfield Infrastructure have tumbled more than 20% this year. Both payouts are on rock-solid ground and should head higher in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks for the Second Half of 2022

Most food companies are handling sky-high inflation in stride. With HP's computer business showing signs of strength, the company's valuation and yield look attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CBS Miami

Now might be a good idea to start preparing for a recession

MIAMI – After the government released another record-breaking report on inflation, many experts are warning of a recession.To prepare for a slowdown, the most important action item is to make sure to beef up your emergency reserve fund.Your goal is to have enough money in a safe, liquid account that can cover six to 12 months worth of living expenses.If you're retired, consider keeping one to two years worth of expenses in reserve to avoid being forced to sell assets at lower levels just to pay the bills.Next, reduce credit card or any high interest debt as quickly as possible,...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy