17 nights of concerts: This year’s California State Fair has musical acts for every generation

By Kevin V. Nguyen
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees performs at BottleRock in 2019. His band is one of 17 acts scheduled to perform at the 2022 California State Fair. Amy Harris AP file

After two years away, the gates to the California State Fair & Food Festival will re-open Friday at Cal Expo and run through the end of the month.

While food and carnival rides are sure to be the main attractions, every day will end with a music concert headlined by a mix of contemporary, legendary and tribute acts.

All shows start at 8 p.m. and all but one are free with general admission; reserved seating is available for an extra cost.

The Sacramento Bee went through every act and grouped them into categories. Here is what you can expect:

Legacy acts

For young fairgoers, you might think of this as the music your parents or grandparents listened to, but they’d be wrong. These acts are legends of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, and they’re still jamming.

More importantly, you’re going to hear great songs that you’ve probably heard before but didn’t realize it, including: “American Woman,” “Heaven,” “Through the Fire” or “No Scrubs.”

Friday, July 15 — Chaka Khan

Sunday, July 17 — Night Ranger

Tuesday, July 19 — Clay Walker

Wednesday, July 20 — KC & The Sunshine Band

Thursday, July 21 — The Guess Who

Saturday, July 23 — Los Lonely Boys

Thursday, July 28 — TLC

Saturday, July 30 — Smash Mouth

Contemporary acts

Admittedly, to label these acts as “current” is somewhat of a disservice to the others in the lineup, but this group can be thought of as artists and bands that have emerged in the last decade.

Neon Trees, a rock band from Utah, famously debuted in 2010 and released a string of hits including “Animal,” “Everybody Talks” and “Lessons in Love.” After disbanding in 2014, they are back together again.

Chase Rise and Blanco Brown are both a part of the modern country music scene.

Saturday, July 16 — Neon Trees

Wednesday, July 27 — Chase Rice

Friday, July 29 — Blanco Brown

Music of Mexico

There will be two nights dedicated to the broad music of Mexico.

“Quebradita Time,” which will feature four bands on July 31 is the only show not included in general admission.

Sunday, July 24 — Mariachi Vargas

Sunday, July 31 — Quebradita Time

Tribute and cover bands

Essayist Chuck Klosterman once wrote of cover acts, which some might deride as pretending: “Obviously, being in an original band is the ultimate dream, but it mostly sucks ... the thing about being in a tribute band is that your fans already exist.”

There will be four tribute acts at this year’s fair performing some of the greatest hits ever. If you’ve ever wanted to see Bruno Mars, ABBA or Queen live, this might be your shot.

Monday, July 18 — 24K Magic: Bruno Mars Tribute

Friday, July 22 — The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA

Monday, July 25 — Journey Revisited

Tuesday, July 26 — Queen Nation

