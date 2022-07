Midtown Community Services [MCS] will host the second of its annual Children's Peace Parades at 10 a.m. Thursday July 28. The event, which is in its 33rd year, begins at Midtown's headquarters, 1202 S. Boyle, and children will travel east on Manchester Ave., through The Grove neighborhood. Individuals, businesses, and organizations are invited to join Midtown by walking or cheering the children from sidewalks.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO