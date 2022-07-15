2022 Student Voice Awards

What: A café inside the mega candy store, IT’SUGAR. Who: A mom and her 5-year-old son on an afternoon “date”. The candy metropolis, IT’SUGAR, has upped its game with the addition of an Oreo Café, only the second in the world after the one in New Jersey. If you haven’t experienced the candy store already, think a Willy Wonka wonderland. The place has seascape sculptures made of jelly beans, unique candies from all over the world, and lollipops larger than your head.

