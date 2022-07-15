2022 Student Voice Awards

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Anorectal problems such as hemorrhoids are common but often confusing problems affecting millions of people each year, and they’re not always easy to talk about. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. Learn more with Dr....
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Blood Bank of Hawaii is calling on all donors to roll up their sleeves and give back. A critical shortage of O-negative blood has eased since June 2022 but Hawaii is still not fully stocked. The Blood Bank of Hawaii was down to just about...
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) First Lady, Dawn Amano-Ige appeared on Good Morning Hawaii to talk about Washington Place's 175th anniversary celebration of its construction. The public is invited to attend the ongoing festivities this summer, starting with an afternoon of presentations on Saturday, July 16, 2022, by historic architect Katie Stephens (Architects Hawaii Ltd.) and historian Douglas Askman, Ph.D. (Hawaiʻi Pacific University).
When Hawaii’s Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement holds its annual Native Hawaiian Convention starting Tuesday, the event will mark a significant inflection point for the organization – a coming-of-age party for a 21-year-old nonprofit that started with the modest vision of bringing Hawaiian advocacy groups together. Now, in...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 45th anniversary Prince Lot Hula Festival will air on KHON2 on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7 to 9 p.m. with a live stream on KHON2’s You Tube channel. The Moanalua Gardens Foundation hosted the virtual hula festival at the Queen Emma Summer Palace featuring 12 hālau.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re keeping it local! The 21st Annual Native Hawaiian Convention kicks off next week. Mehana Hind from the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement joined Take2 with a preview. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. For...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Families enjoyed flowers and art at Ward Centre for the Bloom! Garden & Art Festival. The festival runs from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 17. Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long time boxing club has a new home. The Kaka’ako Boxing Club held their official grand opening and blessing Sunday morning for their new location on Kohou street in Kalihi. The longtime boxing gym moving from their namesake region into the heart of kalihi after...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bishop Museum’s board says an internal investigation into “serious workplace concerns” was triggered in part by recent departures of several employees who cited a “toxic work environment.”. During the probe, the museum’s CEO and two other top leaders have been put on paid...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you ever need to find Dale Muramoto, chances are you will find her cooking in her kitchen. “I love to make people smile,” said Muramoto. Muramoto gives away the food she makes, which is how her cookie business started when she was in her mid-50s.
HONOLULU--Bark in the Park is returning to Kakaako to give dog owners a chance to exercise with their canine companions. The event held earlier this year was so well attended, that t is returning to the Kaloko'eli courtyard on July 23rd at 2pm. Orange theory fitness will be hosting a pet workout class for dog and owner alike.
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Island Humane Society is putting out a plea to the community: Please stop abandoning pets at our doorstep overnight. In a post on Facebook, the nonprofit said employees have found abandoned pets at their Keeau shelter all week. Some were in cages. Others were simply...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Peruvian sailors suffered burns during RIMPAC exercises Sunday and were airlifted to a hospital on Oahu. The fire broke out about 8 a.m. Sunday in the engine room of the Peruvian Navy ship BAP Almirante Guise, according to a news release. At the time, the ship...
Longtime Waikiki resident and neighborhood board member Kathryn Henski recalls feeling safe walking down Kalakaua Avenue decades ago. Henski's sense of security while strolling along the strip, however, has faded over the years due to what many consider rampant homelessness and drug activity in the area. "I mean I kinda...
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S Army reported a wastewater spillage that happened Thursday, July 14 around 7 p.m. in Moanalua. The spill happened along Jarrett White Road and Mahiole Street. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news. U.S. Army Garrison...
What: A café inside the mega candy store, IT’SUGAR. Who: A mom and her 5-year-old son on an afternoon “date”. The candy metropolis, IT’SUGAR, has upped its game with the addition of an Oreo Café, only the second in the world after the one in New Jersey. If you haven’t experienced the candy store already, think a Willy Wonka wonderland. The place has seascape sculptures made of jelly beans, unique candies from all over the world, and lollipops larger than your head.
Turquoise blue waters, white and black sand beaches, fruity tropical drinks, and vibrant printed shirts — the islands of Hawaii are a top bucket list destination for many travelers. Five days on Oahu is perfect, a day to explore each of the island’s distinct and diverse regions, each with their own flavor and personality.
HONOLULU (KHON2) — South shore beaches have been packed all day with people checking the monster south swell. According to Genki Kino, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service, there’s already been sets over 12 feet and the swell is still building. It’s being called historic. Kino said...
Guy's Breaking News: Carissa Moore's board snaps during WSL Corona Pro. Carissa Moore's board snapped during the WSL Corona Pro at J-Bay, but the setback didn't stop her from putting up some high scores to advance to the semis. 'Big Boys Toys Show' at Blaisdell to feature fast cars, gadgets...
