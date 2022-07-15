ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big innings continue to doom Rockers

By Tim Kowols
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA six-spot put up by the Madison Mallards all but ended things for the Green Bay Rockers in a 12-5 road loss Thursday night. The Rockers jumped...

Rockers drain Growlers

The Green Bay Rockers had a trio of crooked numbers to get past the Kalamazoo Growlers on Sunday 10-6. Tristin Garcia got the scoring going in the third inning as he was at the plate when a wild pitch scored one run and his single brought home another to make 2-0 earlier. The Rockers would score once more in the frame, only to see the lead get cut to one when the Growlers came to the plate in the bottom half of the inning.
GREEN BAY, WI
Institute rides big inning to victory over Baileys Harbor on 105.1 The GOAT

The Institute Cubs put up six runs in the second inning and didn't need much else in their 11-5 win in Baileys Harbor Friday night. After both pitchers had 1-2-3 innings in the first inning, the A's Joe Burlo struggled in the second inning as the Cubs sent ten batters to the plate. The Cubs scored six runs on five hits, with Caleb Hoffman, Robby Pollman, Johnny Jorns, Brent Haberli, Ethan Kroll, and Will Hartman scoring in the inning.
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Rev. Philip Peterson

Pastor Philip Thomas Peterson, 84, went home to be with the Lord on July 14th, 2022, surrounded by his family and staff at the Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, WI. He was born on December 18th, 1937, in Rockford, Illinois to John and Ingeborg (Bergsland) Peterson. Philip graduated from Rockford High School and received his Degree of Divinity from Augsburg Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis, MN. On September 2, 1961, Philip married Vivian Angeline Gibbins in Minneapolis, MN. He served as pastor for several churches throughout the Midwest during his career as a Lutheran minister including Tanum-Forest Lutheran Church in Sturgeon Bay, WI. After more than 52 years of dedicated ministry, Philip retired in December 2014 and lived the past several years in Madison, WI. Philip was a member at Hainesville Lutheran Church.
STURGEON BAY, WI
Loraine Margaret Brink

Loraine Margaret Brink, 96, of Sister Bay, Wisconsin, formerly of Kaukauna, Racine, and Ephraim, died Monday, July 11, 2022 at Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village in Sister Bay with family at her side. She was born February 21, 1926, at home on the family dairy farm near Kaukauna, Wisconsin,...
SISTER BAY, WI
Community Spotlight: Olson Family Farms celebrates 150 years

You will not catch them milking cows like they used to, but when you’ve been around for 150 years, farms like Olson Family Farms in Sturgeon Bay are bound to change. The Olson Family is celebrating the milestone this weekend, about a month before officially being recognized as a sesquicentennial farm at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 9th. Few farms have reached the mark, with just 982 on the list since the recognition program started in 1998. By comparison, there were 375 Chapter 12 farm bankruptcies from 2010 to 2019. Rich Olson and his brother Eric are the fifth generation to run the farm, and he does not anticipate slowing down anytime soon.
Girl injured in Cave Point incident

A girl was injured in a diving incident Monday afternoon at Cave Point County Park. Emergency personnel were paged to the popular attraction just before 12:30 p.m. Sturgeon Bay Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says the girl could not climb the high drop-off after jumping in, injuring herself, and being unable to climb out of the water at Cave Point. Egg Harbor Fire and Rescue were able to use their boat to safely bring the girl to shore, and she was treated by Emergency Medical Technicians for a possible broken ankle. Montevideo adds that the girl was never in any danger of drowning. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department, Jacksonport Fire Department, Door County Emergency Medical Services, and Sevastopol Fire Responders all responded to the incident. The scene was cleared before 1:15 p.m.
Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Planning ahead key to upcoming election season

Making sure you have everything you need ahead of time, whether you are heading to your polling place, clerk’s office, or mailbox, is key before the August 9th partisan primary. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that drop boxes for ballots were illegal and only the voter themselves can hand deliver their ballot to the clerk’s office. The ballot drop boxes have been a flash point of controversy in the state since the 2020 general election. The court’s decision did not have that big of an impact on Door County’s election operations. County Clerk Jill Lau says she advised municipal clerks to adopt the practices for handling absentee ballots in April when it became clear the direction the Wisconsin Supreme Court was going. Outside of giving back a few ballots because it was not the voter turning them in, there have not been many questions since they instituted the policy. Lau says ensuring you have the proper identification ready and you mail your absentee ballot right away will eliminate some of your election day stress.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door and Kewaunee counties report new COVID hospitalizations

You are recommended to take the proper precautions to protect yourself against COVID-19 as numbers start to tick upward across the state. Last week, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services saw big jumps in counties entering high and medium COVID-19 community levels. The number of counties in the high level jumped from one to 14 over the previous week, while the number in the medium level doubled from 15 to 30. Door County remained in the medium level after approximately half of the 116 tests administered returned positive for COVID-19. No new deaths were registered, but two additional hospitalizations were added. That is the same number of hospitalizations Kewaunee County reported during their Friday update. They also had 23 tests come back positive for COVID-19. Despite that, Kewaunee County remained just one of 28 counties at the low COVID-19 community level.
Kewaunee County Public Health, Altrusa help kids prepare for back to school

There is over a month before you start seeing school buses bringing kids to school again, but there are ways you can help them for their first day right now. The Kewaunee County Public Health Department and the Altrusa Club of Door County are just two of the groups making sure kids are outfitted for the first day of classes. In Kewaunee County, the public health department has hosted their Back to School event for the last 15 years. The event itself will be on August 10th at Lakehaven Hall in Kewaunee, where over 300 kids are expected not just to get school supplies but other essentials like socks, underwear, shoes, and more. Kewaunee County Public Health Director Cindy Kinnard says there is much to do before the doors open to families that day.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI

