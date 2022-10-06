Atlanta’s 2022 homicide victims

The Atlanta Police Department has investigated more than 120 homicides so far this year. Here are some of those victims:

Oct. 2: Kolby Price, 22, died at the scene after being shot at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta’s Glenrose Heights neighborhood. Officers were called to the complex on Mt. Zion Road across from Macon Drive around 5:30 p.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Oct. 1: Kameron Thomas, 22, was killed and another person injured after being shot just outside Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood, according to police. Officers were called to Lindsay Street Baptist Church , where they found the victims in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, police said.

Oct. 1: Jaquavious Wilson, 22, was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, police said. Officers were called to a home in the 2600 block of Beeler Drive just off Cleveland Avenue regarding a person shot at about 5 a.m. At the scene, police found Wilson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead.

Credit: Family photo

Sept. 15: Sincere Sullivan, 20, was killed and another person was injured in what police believe was a targeted shooting at a southeast Atlanta gas station . The victims were shot in the parking lot of a Pure station on the corner of Jonesboro and Hutchens roads at about 10:45 a.m., according to police. Sullivan was a father and engaged to be married, his obituary states.

Credit: Atlanta police

Sept. 14: Horace Meadows, 52, was found injured on Forsyth Street south of Trinity Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to Atlanta police. He had been shot multiple times with a pellet gun. Meadows was taken to a hospital but later died. The case remains under investigation.

Credit: Family photo

Sept. 9: Officers were called to the home in the 1000 block of Harwell Street at about 6:15 p.m. regarding a person shot. At the scene, investigators found Zaccardi Dukes Jr., 17, with multiple gunshot wounds. The Atlanta teenager died at a local hospital. The case remains under investigation.

Credit: Atlanta police

Sept. 7: Allahnia Lenoir, 24, was reported missing Aug. 1 and was last seen July 30 at Peachtree Midtown Apartments at 1660 Peachtree Street, according to police. Her body hasn’t been found, but investigators believe she was killed. The two men she was last with are the suspects and have been charged with murder. Diante Reynolds, 29, was taken into custody Sept. 9, but authorities are still searching for 29-year-old Steven Oboite.

Sept. 1: Brandon Mathis, 34, was found around 11:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Lynfield Drive, located in a neighborhood off Benjamin E. Mayes and Lynhurst drives. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Mathis lived in Austell. The case remains under investigation.

Aug. 31: An attempted slider crime turned deadly when Prince Oluzor confronted the would-be thieves outside a gas station on Atlanta’s Westside, police said. The 38-year-old was found shot around 11 p.m. and lying outside a BP station on the corner of 14th Street and Atlantic Drive by patrol officers working in the area, according to Atlanta police. Oluzor worked as the manager for the Nigerian singer Tamaya, according to social media reports . The case remains under investigation.

Aug. 31: Clemmin Walker-Davis, 38, was found shot to death in the 800 block of James Jackson Parkway around 7:30 a.m. Witnesses told investigators they heard multiple gunshots around 4 a.m. Walker, a father of five, was remembered for always being willing to help others. “He was a very, very kind-hearted man,” a daughter said. “He did a lot for people, and not even just his family. It could be anybody.” The case remains under investigation.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Aug. 27: Ava Philips, 7, was shot in the head and killed during an argument at a family gathering in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, according to police. Two people were charged in the case: 23-year-old Deshon Collins and Phillips’ mother, 44-year-old Kemeka Springfield. Springfield was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Collins is still at large. He faces charges of murder, cruelty towards children, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Aug. 26: A 30-year-old man was dead and two suspects were charged with murder after what investigators believe was a drug-related botched robbery in Buckhead. Nader Farhat was killed in the shooting . The two suspects, Christopher Cyprian, 40, and Jameka Bagnerise, 44, both were charged with murder and armed robbery, according to police.

Credit: Loud Films Entertainment

Aug. 23: Quintin Mack was shot multiple times at a restaurant on Fayetteville Road on Aug. 23, Atlanta police said. He was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, but later died from his injuries. Four weeks later, Cecil Adkison, 23, of Decatur was taken into custody by the Atlanta police fugitive unit and the U.S. Marshals Service, police said. Mack’s funeral included tributes from multiple Atlanta-area recording artists, including rapper 2Chainz, whose legal name is Tauheed Epps. In a video tribute, Epps referred to Mack as his nephew and called him “a bright young man, ahead of his time.”

Credit: Family

Aug. 22: Michael Shinners, 60, and Wesley Freeman, 41, were killed when 34-year-old Raissa Kengne opened fire at two locations in Midtown, according to Atlanta police. Mike Horne also was shot, and a fourth victim was held at gunpoint but was uninjured in the shooting spree, which terrorized people in the area. Kengne, who later arrested and charged with murder, was suing Shinners and Freeman, along with Beacon Management Services and BDO USA, alleging that they retaliated against her for being a whistleblower. The two victims were remembered as devoted family men.

Credit: Family photo

Aug. 17: Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Anchor Terrace in the Venetian Hills neighborhood. There they found Darrell Lynn Boyd dead in the street near his home. The 34-year-old had been shot in the chest, police said. The case remains under investigation.

Aug. 10: Officers were called to a Beecher Road home in southwest Atlanta because a 7-week-old baby was unresponsive, according to police. The baby girl, later identified as Journee Byrd , was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Detectives noticed both bruising and scarring on the baby’s body, according to the police report. Her parents, Zion Kendrick Byrd, 23, and Deshan Turner, 20, were both arrested and charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Credit: Family photo

Aug. 15: Marcus Brandon, 28, was found shot and in the street in the 700 block of Hutchens Road, near South Atlanta High School, when officers responded at about 11:15 p.m. He was lying next to a U-Haul truck, police previously said. Brandon was the father of a young girl, according to his obituary . The case remains under investigation.

Aug. 15: Brandon Scott, 39, was stabbed multiple times about 6:20 a.m. at the Texaco at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Peyton Place and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital, police said. A witness to the stabbing shot the suspect after following the knife-wielding man from a southwest Atlanta gas station to a nearby apartment complex, police said. Malcolm Elroy Sanders was later charged with murder.

Aug. 15: Joseph Smith, 30, was shot and killed outside Odyssey Lounge along West Marietta Street after a fight over a vehicle being blocked in the parking lot, police said. When officers arrived at about 3:20 a.m., the Minneapolis man was found dead in the parking lot and two others had also been shot. Smith is survived by a young daughter , his sister said after his death.

Credit: Family photo

Aug. 10: Beatrice Bell, 36, was killed inside her McWilliams Road home in what investigators believe was an act of domestic violence. The following day, police announced that her suspected killer died following a police chase that ended when he crashed into a store. State troopers and Atlanta officers attempted to stop 36-year-old Maurice Bradley, who cashed into a package store near the intersection of Pryor Road and University Avenue. Bradley then shot and killed himself, police said.

Aug. 7: Rashad Rogers, 31, and April Sparks, 33, were both killed in a shooting that injured four others at Rosa L. Burney Park on Windsor Street. A 6-year-old girl was critically injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Aug. 7: Milton Daniels, 65, was shot to death at his Wyndham Woods home in southeast Atlanta, according to police.

Credit: Family photo

Aug. 7: Quittavious Wright, 32, was shot to death in the Parkside apartments in the 1300 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, police said. Wright lived in the complex. The case remains under investigation.

Credit: Family photo

Aug. 5: Dahlaia Roberts, 60, who worked as a senior community manager at the Cosby Spears Memorial Towers, was shot multiple times at the North Avenue high-rise by a resident, according to police. Her alleged killer, identified by police as 64-year-old Robert Coker, was found dead of what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound in nearby Central Park. Roberts, who lived in Kennesaw, is survived by four brothers and three sisters, according to her obituary .

Aug. 4: Cheron Wade, 48, was shot to death in the Harland Terrace neighborhood on Atlanta’s west side. Officers were called to the Columbia Commons apartment complex in the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting, but they could not locate any victims. They returned about an hour later after another 911 caller spotted Wade’s body. The case remains under investigation.

Aug. 3: Police were called to the Manor III Apartments in the 1400 block of Arthur Langford Jr. Place to check out reports of a shooting shortly after 8 p.m. There they found Darnell Glass, 38 , dead from at least one gunshot wound.

Credit: Family photo

Aug. 2: LaMarkus Griffin, 36, was found dead in Wilson Mill Park off Bakers Ferry Road shortly after 10 p.m., according to police. He had been shot multiple times. No arrests have been made in the case.

Aug. 1: Larry Reese, 29, was shot to death outside a southwest Atlanta recording studio on the Stone Hogan Connector at North Camp Creek Parkway. Another man was also shot but survived, according to police.

July 18: Jamarkis Jackson, 17, was one of five people shot at a condemned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta. The shootings took Atlanta police officers to the Forest Cove Apartments in the Thomasville Heights neighborhood shortly before 2 a.m., according to police. Jackson, who lived in Union City, later died from his injuries.

July 23: Cameron Mitchell, 17, was shot during a dispute that escalated to gunfire at a Glenrose Heights apartment complex on Mount Zion Road, police said. No arrests have been made in the case.

Credit: Family photo

July 14: Lakim Womack, 29, was shot and killed at a West Midtown apartment complex , the city’s first homicide in nearly two weeks. Marquize Perry, 27, stayed at the scene and was charged with felony murder. Womack lived in the complex, address records showed.

July 13: The parents of a 2-month-old Robert Kingston Williams were arrested after investigators determined the infant ingested cocaine before his death. Williams died Sept. 20, 2021, but toxicology testing delayed the death being classified as a homicide. The parents face one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children .

Credit: Family photo

July 2: Daniel Johnson, 22, of Hiram died after being shot multiple times on Kelly Street, according to police. Several days later, investigators announced two arrests in the case. Daniel Wright and T’lani Robinson were both charged with murder.

Credit: Family photo

July 1: Rhydiah Ware, 30, died five days after being shot in what authorities believe was the result of road rage off Greenbriar Parkway. While Atlanta investigators gathered evidence, they learned another victim had been located in Cobb County. The investigation continues.

June 27: David Minor, a 22-year-old Georgia State University student , was shot inside a Summerhill apartment. “I tried to save him,” said the friend who found him. “I tried to keep him alive.”

Credit: Provided by Benton family

June 26: A triple shooting in a Buckhead parking lot killed Artez Benton, 23, of Scottdale. Two other men, including music executive Chaka Zulu, were injured in the shooting, which happened around 11:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of Peachtree Road. Benton graduated from Young Harris College and was training to become a certified electrician . In September, Zulu was charged with murder and arrested .

June 26: A shooting at a Subway on Northside Drive killed Brittany Macon , 26. A customer enraged over the amount of mayonnaise on his sandwich pulled out a gun shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said. Melvin Williams, 36, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Court records show Williams was out on bond at the time of the shooting. He’d been arrested in March 2021 on charges of aggravated assault and third-degree cruelty to children.

June 25: Ronald Rosser, 48, was found shot to death at around 6:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of DeKalb Avenue. The investigation continues in the death of Rosser, who police said was homeless.

Credit: Family photo

June 25: Brandon Stokes, 33, died after being stabbed at a home in the 2700 block of Dearwood Drive around 2:30 a.m. Stokes lived in Jonesboro. One arrest was made in the case.

June 21: Septimus Wise, 24, was shot and killed outside a grocery store around 7:15 a.m. in the Westview neighborhood south of I-20. Officers called to the Westview Corner Grocery, an independently owned natural foods store in the 1500 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, found Wise dead in a parking lot behind the store.

Credit: Family photo

Credit: Family photo

June 19: Two teens were found shot at 12:25 p.m. in the Villages at Carver apartment complex in the 180 block of Moury Avenue, police said. JaMarquez McCrary was 17. Nyriek Olds was 18.

June 18: David Robertson, 56, was found dead on Jesse Hill Drive with blunt force trauma to the head. Later that day, a man confessed, police said. Nicholas Bolay, 40, was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

June 16: Christopher Clay, 25, was found shot to death at a home in the 1100 block of Jones Avenue in northwest Atlanta at around 11:15 p.m. Clay lived about five miles away. The case remains under investigation.

June 15: Several gunshots were heard around 2:15 a.m. near Woodruff Park. On Park Place, officers found a man shot to death. Investigators have not been able to identify the man, who was believed to be homeless. Michael Lee, 34, was later charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

June 14: At about 9:40 p.m. near Thomasville Park on Thomasville Boulevard, Antoine Gresham, 20, was found shot and lying on the ground . Gresham, who died from his injuries, had been shot near his home.

June 13: Christopher Washington, 35, was shot to death at 14 Marietta Street near Woodruff Park. Montrell Williams, 30, was arrested the following day and charged with felony murder.

June 12: Vincent Parks, 32, was killed when people started shooting at each other outside the entrance to Grady Memorial Hospital’s emergency department, police said. Investigators charged a suspect with murder.

June 9: Around 12:14 pm, officers found Eugene Williams, 45, shot to death on Skipper Place in northwest Atlanta. Williams lived in Perry. One arrest was made in the case.

Credit: Family photo

June 2: Drevion Matthews, 17, died after being shot at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Apartments in the 500 block of Humphries Street in southwest Atlanta , police said. Matthews was a student at Maynard Jackson High School. Roddrick Teasley, 29, was arrested in July and charged with murder.

May 28: Wyman Boyd, 27, died after being shot at a shopping plaza off Camp Creek Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Boyd was outside a barber shop in the shopping center, according to police. The investigation continues.

Credit: Family photo

May 21: Officers found Fredrick Austin, 54, at 3:15 a.m. in the 350 block of Oliver Street. He had been shot to death and was in the road. The site is near Kathryn Johnston Memorial Park in Atlanta’s English Avenue neighborhood

May 15: Demetrius Roberts, 26, was found dead from a gunshot wound around 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of Campbellton Road.

May 12: Tavoris Burns, 41, died after being shot in the Carey Park neighborhood in the 1100 block of 5th Street in northwest Atlanta.

Credit: Family photo

May 5: Donald Harrell, 54, was shot on Peachtree Street near the Garnett Street MARTA Station. He died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Police later released photos of the suspected shooter in hopes of identifying him. Harrell’s daughter created a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of a funeral.

Credit: Family photo

April 30: Corey Blount died after being shot in the 530 block of Sunset Avenue , police said. He lived in Hampton and had just celebrated his 21st birthday .

Credit: Family photo

April 29: Seabron Kelley III, 26, was found shot to death around 3 a.m. near a home on Beckwith Street, according to police. Gunshot detection technology had alerted police to gunfire in the area. The case remains under investigation.

April 26: Jarrod Alexander, 55, believed to be homeless, was found with gunshot wounds near Cheshire Bridge and Lenox roads around 10 p.m., police said. He may have been dead several days before he was found. The case remains open.

Credit: Family photo

April 22: Bobby Stembridge, 31, was fatally shot after he caught unidentified suspects breaking into vehicles at the Auburn Glenn Apartments in the 40 block of Boulevard. Investigators said thieves opened fire on Stembridge and his girlfriend as they fled the scene. He died at the hospital and his girlfriend was shot in the ankle.

Credit: Family photo

April 20: Darrio Giles, 39, was found shot to death at the Seven Courts Apartments in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where he lived, shortly after 10 a.m. Investigators believe robbery was the motive.

April 18: Charles Youngblood, 62, was found shot at his Connell Avenue home in southwest Atlanta. Investigators believe he had been dead for several hours when his girlfriend found him and dialed 911.

Credit: Family photo

April 18: Anthony Frazier, 51, was shot outside American Seafood and Wings , the Cleveland Avenue restaurant where he worked as a security guard. Officers were called to the small strip mall just south of the I-75/85 split shortly before 7 p.m. and found him dead. Stanley Henderson, 30, was taken into custody on a murder charge two days later.

Credit: Family photo

April 15: Rubin “Pokey” Bridges, 59, was found dead in a wrecked sedan near the entrance to the Donnelly Courts apartments in southwest Atlanta. He had been shot. Bridges was a married grandfather. The case remains under investigation.

April 12: Carl Phillips, 66, was critically injured when the house he was living in caught fire and he later died. Investigators were called to the Chappell Drive home in northwest Atlanta shortly after midnight. Alice Blackwell has been charged with first-degree arson and the investigation continues.

April 12: Antonio L. Whatley, 57, was stabbed near his home in the 900 block of Metropolitan Parkway. Days later, Antwion Joseph Thompson, 29, of Atlanta, was arrested on charges of murder , aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony. Investigators believe a dispute led to the stabbing.

Credit: Family photo

April 10: Alexander Tigner, 32, who lived in Riverdale, was shot outside the Atlanta immigration federal courthouse at 180 Ted Turner Drive. Earl Robert Wade, 41, and Meyoshia Larrysha Gentry, 32, were arrested in southwest Atlanta on May 4 on murder charges.

April 10: Jarvis Curtis, 24, was found shot to death at the Westmar Lofts at 800 West Marietta Street. The Mississippi native is survived by his mother and five siblings . In June, investigators said there were three possible suspects .

Credit: Family photo

April 8: Grady Scott III, 28, a passenger in a Range Rover, was shot and killed in an area of Midtown popular for nightlife. He was discovered after an off-duty Atlanta police officer heard gunshots in the area of 12th Street and Crescent Avenue.

April 6: Taurus Jefferies Jr., 25, was shot near Atlantic Station at Ellington Midtown apartment complex at 391 17th Street. A week later, D’Angelo Maddix was charged with murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felon. As of July 13 police had not made an arrest.

Credit: Family photo

April 8: Officers responded to a residence in the 200 block of Argus Circle around 5:30 p.m. and found a man wounded. Qwantavius Harris, 24, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died. In May, Mekhi Antonio McKinney, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

Credit: Family photo

April 5: Willie Joe Henderson III, 31, was shot in the Thomasville neighborhood at the Forest Cove apartment complex. Drashawn Mitchell, 27, was arrested April 12 and charged with murder, aggravated battery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

April 4: Desmond Key, a 35-year-old father of two, was shot outside The Dagny Midtown , a luxury apartment building on Juniper Street. Police said at least two people got out of a dark sedan before shooting Key and stealing his backpack. The Morehouse College graduate was pronounced dead when officers arrived just before 3 a.m. Keon Hudson, 19, of Peachtree Corners, was taken into custody in June on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Credit: Family photo

April 3: Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Dive Bar Buckhead in the 3100 block of Roswell Road, where they found Malcolm Collins dead with a gunshot wound. He was 27.

March 25: Robert McFarland, 27, was shot at the Texaco on Clifton Street around 8:30 p.m. Witnesses told police a man in a mask and gloves walked in, shot McFarland and ran. Police called it a targeted attack, saying the suspect “was apparently carrying two weapons at the time and expelled a barrage of gunfire on the victim inside.”

Credit: Family photo

March 25: Officials responded to the 2600 block of Baker Street at about 1:45 a.m. and found Torrence Adams , 30, shot to death in the doorway. Adams did not live in the house. The case remains under investigation.

March 24: At 12:15 a.m., police were called to the entrance ramp to I-20 at 300 Pryor Street, where they found Craig Hall Jr., 31, dead from a gunshot wound . That area is a block from Atlanta police headquarters.

March 24: Just after midnight, a 911 caller reported a person shot in the 940 block of Smith Street , about two blocks from Pittman Park in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found Jeremy Miles, 35, dead from gunshot wounds.

March 23: Jacob Weaver, 31, was found dead in a wooded area of Atlanta’s Carey Park neighborhood. Officers had responded to a person down call in the woods at the corner of Etheridge Drive and 7th Street near the Etheridge Court Apartments around 5 p.m.

Credit: Instagram / Rodrick Bolton

March 22: Laderrick Jackson, 24, was killed after an argument at a popular downtown restaurant and hookah lounge escalated to gunfire, police said. The call about a person shot in the 250 block of Trinity Avenue came in just after 6 a.m. Jackson was a popular promoter known as Huncho .

March 22: David M. Rogers, 24, was found with a gunshot wound at a southeast Atlanta mobile home park and taken to the hospital where he died. Officers were called to the Colony South Mobile Home Park in the 2000 block of Jonesboro Road around 5:40 a.m.

Credit: Family photo

March 21: Nasier Fitzgerald, 21, was found shot at 232 Forsyth Street, just around the block from Atlanta police headquarters. Fitzgerald, who lived in Stone Mountain, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

March 18: One man was killed and another wounded during a shooting at the Oxford Village Townhouse complex in the 2900 block of Jonesboro Road. Emilio Stanton, who had lived in the complex, was 20.

Credit: Family photo

March 17: LaKevia Jackson, 31, was shot to death after celebrating her best friend’s birthday at the Metro Fun Center on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Investigators said the shooting followed a fight over a bowling ball. Jackson had a teenage son with rapper Young Thug.

March 15: Ricardo Fontaine, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 8:15 p.m. at an Exxon station at 400 Edgewood Avenue. Anthony Harrison, 39, was later charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault .

March 14: Shymel Drinks, 23, died after being shot in a car parked near a southwest Atlanta interstate bridge. Drinks was found about 10:20 p.m. in the area of Windsor Street and I-20 in the Mechanicsville neighborhood. Shannon Jackson, 29, and Quamarvious Nichols, 27, were later charged with murder.

Credit: Family photo

March 12: Officers were called to the 1000 block of Hollywood Road an d found a man with a gunshot wound . Demetrius Height, 24, was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center and died shortly after arriving.

March 11: Two men were found shot after emergency crews pulled up to a stalled car on the Downtown Connector and found it riddled with bullets. Driver Christian McMiller, 31, died from his injuries at a hospital, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. The agency identified the passenger as Darius Ford, 29, of Atlanta.

March 7: An Atlanta college student was shot in southeast Atlanta after a funeral. Darrien Lamont Giles, 23, was in his car outside a family repast. Giles, who had a 10-month-old son, was set to finish his degree at Savannah State University.

March 5: Around 9:30 p.m., a fight led to three teens, ages 19, 16 and 14, being shot, one fatally, near Pryor and Bass streets. Joshua Adetunja, 16, of Palmetto, was a student at Creekside High School in Fairburn.

Credit: Family photo

March 2: Officers were called to a townhouse complex in the 400 block of Piedmont Avenue and arrived to find a woman unconscious. Shameria Gelisa Fletcher, 34, who grew up in Fayetteville, died at the scene. A week later, O’Keisha Morea Range, 34, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

March 1: Officers were called to a Chevron gas station in the 1600 block of Lakewood Avenue around 10:50 p.m. and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One went to a hospital on his own. Lashunder Edge, 64, died from her injuries. She’d come to the Chevron to cash a winning lottery ticket.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Feb. 26: Thomas Arnold, 60, was found shot to death in Inman Park, in the area of Elizabeth Street and Bernina Avenue, not far from his Poncey-Highland home. Arnold was an active member of the community and would frequently walk around the neighborhood where he lived for the past 20 years. Brandon Williams, 28, and Demetrice Ross, 26, were charged with murder.

Credit: Family photo

Feb. 15: Officers were called to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hugh Spalding after a child was declared dead. Adrian Reid, 3, had numerous injuries, according to investigators. Alfronzo Jackson and Melvina Williams were arrested and charged with murder.

Credit: Darrell E. Watkins Funeral Home

Feb. 15: Cab driver Frederick Emereje, 72, was shot outside a downtown Atlanta apartment building at Centennial Olympic Park Drive and Hunnicutt Street around 4:45 a.m. Police believe Emereje was dropping off a passenger who shot him and fled in his taxi. Elibra Allen, 48, was arrested days later and charged with murder.

Feb. 14: Raymond Ratley, 49, died a week after being beaten and left on the ground outside the Ponce City Market. Two days after the Feb. 7 assault, a suspect was arrested. Charges were upgraded to murder against Marlon Harris after Ratley’s death.

Feb. 14: De Andre Franklin Hall, 21, was shot at 1991 Delowe Drive around 12:40 a.m., just after finishing his shift at a nearby Krystal. Days later, Cleveland Lamont Williams, 24, was arrested and charged with murder.

Feb. 10: James Stephens, 44, was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex . Atlanta police responded to the Appletree Apartments in the 2300 block of Campbellton Road, just south of Adams Park, shortly before 11 a.m. and found the victim dead outside one of the buildings.

Feb. 2: Anastacio Jeronimo-Amjrosio, 43, was shot in the chest while working at the Premier at 1935 Apartments in the 1900 block of Alison Court in southwest Atlanta. Trevion Dashawn Webb, 26, of Jonesboro was arrested and charged with murder.

Feb. 2: Tyshon Ross, a 28-year-old security guard, was found shot when Atlanta police were called to the Encore Hookah Bar on Luckie Street shortly after midnight. Police said Ross was asked to remove someone from the bar, leading to a fight, then the shooting.

Credit: Family photo

Jan. 29: Zyquan Lee, 20, was killed and three others injured when an argument at the PreGame Bar and Grill in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive led to a shootout. No arrests have been made.

Jan. 28: Kenyatta Reed, 25, was shot inside a Huff Road apartment in northwest Atlanta. Quinterrious Mender, in custody on an unrelated case in Bibb County, was charged with murder in Reed’s death.

Jan. 28: Dre Johnson, 23, was shot at the Advantage Corporation Apartments in the 1700 block of Commerce Drive at 2 p.m. Police say the deadly shooting may have stemmed from “illegal narcotics.”

Jan. 26: Around 1 a.m., officers responding to The Blue Flame Lounge at 1097 Harwell Road NW found Dishawn Herndon, 21, of California , had been shot. Police charged Dedric Howard, 25, with murder.

Jan. 24: William Bell, 40, was found dead under a Piedmont Avenue bridge. An autopsy later determined he was a homicide victim. The case remains under investigation.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Jan 24: Kerri Gray was in her car with her baby in northwest Atlanta when someone in another car started shooting. Her son, Grayson Matthew, then 6 months, would have turned 1 on Sunday. Dequasie Little, 22, was arrested and charged with felony murder. Sharice Michelle Ingram, 22, also was charged with felony murder.

Jan. 22: Officers responding to the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard just before 3:45 a.m. found William Singfield, 47, critically injured from a gunshot wound in one of the shops at Collier Heights Plaza in the Adamsville neighborhood. The father of three died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Jan. 22: Jyson Swartz was found shot near South Atlanta High School in southeast Atlanta. Police were called to 800 Hutchens Road SE for a report of a shooting around 1:15 a.m. The case remains under investigation.

Credit: Family photo

Jan. 15: Kelvice Roberson Jr., 15, was shot to death and a man injured on Windsor Street in southwest Atlanta shortly before 4 p.m. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a gun transaction gone wrong. To’Cara Laster and Jabari Dixon have been charged with murder.

Jan. 15: About 10:09 p.m., officers were called to William H. Borders Drive near the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Park. in reference to a person shot. There, they found Mark Richards Jr., 49, shot to death.

Jan. 15: Tay’vea Edwards, 28, was found shot to death at 100 Pine Street in northeast Atlanta. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 2 a.m.

Jan. 12: Officers were called to a Stanton Road home shortly after 7 p.m. on a report of a person stabbed. Jason Jones, 38, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Jan. 12: A man was shot at 201 Moury Ave at the Villages of Carver apartments in southwest Atlanta and driven to Grady Memorial Hospital , but did not survive. Officers were called to Grady at around 5:20 a.m. The victim was identified as Oumar Mbodj, 30.

Jan. 12: A teen was killed in what investigators believe was a targeted shooting in northwest Atlanta. Police were called to an apartment on Griffin Street in the Vine City neighborhood shortly after 12:30 a.m. and found Jaylin Madrie, 19 dead at the scene.

Credit: Family photo

Jan. 10: Chandra Kemp, 49, died fom her injuries 11 days after being shot in her apartment as she cooked dinner. “Miss Chan,” as neighbors called her, had health issues and had survived several heart attacks, her neighbor Kawanna Harris said. Harris and her older children often checked on Kemp and made sure she was okay, sometimes helping her up the stairs to her apartment.

Jan. 3: Mark Lewis, 27, was found unconscious inside his car after crashing just before 6:45 p.m. at the Lenox Woods apartments in the Lindridge-Martin Manor neighborhood, east of Buckhead. After pulling Lewis from the car, firefighters found he’d been shot.

Credit: Family photo

Jan. 3: Timmie Thomas Jr., 31, of Atlanta, was found shot to death at the Allen Hills Apartments on Middleton Road at 5:15 p.m. A juvenile was later charged with murder.

