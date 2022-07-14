ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Public Utilities Commission plans public input meetings on clean heat program

By SCOTT WEISER scott.weiser@gazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Public Utilities Commission has scheduled six public meetings across the state to discuss the impact of the state's clean heat program and the future of natural gas in Colorado. A law passed in 2021 requires utility...

Colorado names new head of Office of Behavioral Health

The Colorado Department of Human Services announced Monday that Leora Joseph has been named director of the Office of Behavioral Health. The office was reconfigured after the legislature set up a new Behavioral Health Administration, which went into effect July 1. Previously, the OBH had oversight over community behavioral health services, including the Community Mental Health Centers that generated controversy over no-bid contracts and failure to provide the services for which they were paid. The community centers are now under the Behavioral Health Administration.
GABEL | An eye roll at Polis on 'Cow Appreciation Day'

I do not like citing social media posts made by anyone in my coverage in print or on radio. It feels akin to citing Wikipedia or repeating gossip. Last night, when a dear friend who is also a Denver radio host and commentator who has his thumb on the pulse of rural Colorado, asked whether Gov. Jared Polis’s Cow Appreciation Day social media post was causing hate and discontent out here in the rural communities, I said it really wasn’t.
Drought, warming, punish Colorado River, push mega-fires onto the basin

LAKE GRANBY — On a Thursday afternoon in October, 2020, Jeff Stahla hit the road east, with a plan to meander his way home from the Western Slope to Loveland via scenic byways that flirt with the Colorado River for part of its twisting, tumbling journey down from headwaters high in Rocky Mountain National Park.
BIDLACK | Just how evenhanded can courts be?

It’s been a busy week in the worlds of Colorado law enforcement and justice. As regular Colorado Politics readers will already have noted, there were several stories on the law and law enforcement that are worthy of a quick look by you, the nice folks that deign to read my twice-weekly missives.
Colorado Republican Heidi Ganahl names Danny Moore as her gubernatorial running mate

Colorado Republican gubernatorial nominee Heidi Ganahl on Monday announced that her pick for lieutenant governor is Danny Moore, the Centennial business owner and Navy veteran who was removed as chairman of the state's Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission after controversial social media posts questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election came to light.
NONPROFIT REGISTER | 25 ‘Most Powerful Women’ to be honored at gala

News: The Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce will fete the 25 Most Powerful Women in Business for 2022 at a gala to be held Aug. 11 at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. Cleo Parker Robinson, founder and artistic director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, will receive...
HUDSON | Analyzing abortion in America

Fifty-five years have elapsed since a group of Planned Parenthood-supporting Republican Protestants in the Colorado Senate joined a young Denver Democrat in the House named Richard Lamm to make the Centennial State first in the nation to formally legalize abortion. It would be another five years before the United States Supreme Court extended a similar guarantee nationwide with its Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly a dozen times since, anti-abortion forces have asked voters to roll back Colorado’s abortion access either all or in part. Each time voters rejected these requests with inexorably growing majorities. The only Republican governor elected during the past half century was Bill Owens, a Catholic who offered lip service to pro-life zealots but avoided significant lifting to assist proponents.
DENVER, CO

