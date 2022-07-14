Colorado Public Utilities Commission plans public input meetings on clean heat program

Fifty-five years have elapsed since a group of Planned Parenthood-supporting Republican Protestants in the Colorado Senate joined a young Denver Democrat in the House named Richard Lamm to make the Centennial State first in the nation to formally legalize abortion. It would be another five years before the United States Supreme Court extended a similar guarantee nationwide with its Roe v. Wade decision. Nearly a dozen times since, anti-abortion forces have asked voters to roll back Colorado’s abortion access either all or in part. Each time voters rejected these requests with inexorably growing majorities. The only Republican governor elected during the past half century was Bill Owens, a Catholic who offered lip service to pro-life zealots but avoided significant lifting to assist proponents.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO