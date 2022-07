Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Memphis. Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO