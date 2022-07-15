ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Jim Thorpe reinstated as sole winner for 1912 Olympic golds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGx2l_0ggfgaUo00
1 of 3

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Jim Thorpe has been reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon in Stockholm — nearly 110 years after being stripped of those gold medals for violations of strict amateurism rules of the time.

The International Olympic Committee announced the change Friday on the 110th anniversary of Thorpe winning the decathlon and later being proclaimed by King Gustav V of Sweden as “the greatest athlete in the world.”

Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York, but months later it was discovered he had been paid to play minor league baseball over two summers, an infringement of the Olympic amateurism rules. He was stripped of his gold medals in what was described as the first major international sports scandal.

Thorpe to some remains the greatest all-around athlete ever. He was voted as the Associated Press’ Athlete of the Half Century in a poll in 1950.

In 1982 — 29 years after Thorpe’s death — the IOC gave duplicate gold medals to his family but his Olympic records were not reinstated, nor was his status as the sole gold medalist of the two events.

Two years ago, a Bright Path Strong petition advocated declaring Thorpe the outright winner of the pentathlon and decathlon in 1912. The IOC had listed him as a co-champion in the official record book.

“We welcome the fact that, thanks to the great engagement of Bright Path Strong, a solution could be found,” IOC President Thomas Bach said. “This is a most exceptional and unique situation, which has been addressed by an extraordinary gesture of fair play from the National Olympic Committees concerned.”

Thorpe’s Native American name, Wa-Tho-Huk, means “Bright Path.” The organization with the help of IOC member Anita DeFrantz had contacted the Swedish Olympic Committee and the family of Hugo Wieslander, who had been elevated to decathlon gold medalist in 1913.

“They confirmed that Wieslander himself had never accepted the Olympic gold medal allocated to him, and had always been of the opinion that Jim Thorpe was the sole legitimate Olympic gold medalist,” the IOC said, adding that the Swedish Olympic Committee agreed.

“The same declaration was received from the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports, whose athlete, Ferdinand Bie, was named as the gold medalist when Thorpe was stripped of the pentathlon title,” the IOC said.

Bie will be listed as the silver medalist in the pentathlon, and Wieslander with silver in the decathlon.

World Athletics, the governing body of track and field, has also agreed to amend its records, the IOC said.

Bright Path Strong commended the IOC for “setting the record straight” about the Sac and Fox and Potawatomi athlete.

“We are so grateful this nearly 110-year-old injustice has finally been corrected, and there is no confusion about the most remarkable athlete in history,” said Nedra Darling, the organization co-founder and citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

As the first Native American to win an Olympic gold medal for the United States, Thorpe “has inspired our people for generations,” said Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians.

In Stockholm, Thorpe tripled the score of his nearest competitor in the pentathlon and had 688 more points than the second-placed finisher in the decathlon.

During the closing ceremony, King Gustav V told Thorpe: “Sir, you are the greatest athlete in the world.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 13

Damon Cloud
2d ago

not just a native American hero also Americans hero Thorpe should be a national holiday this man deserves it so do the native Americans

Reply(1)
5
Jimmy Chonga
3d ago

Stripped for playing minor league baseball and later, we had the “dream team” …

Reply
6
Related
NBC Sports

2022 World Track and Field Championships Results

Top eight results from the 2022 World Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon …. Bronze: Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi (KEN) — 30:10.07. TRACK WORLDS: Broadcast Schedule | U.S. Roster | Key Events. Men’s 20km Race Walk. Gold: Toshikazu Yamanishi (JPN) — 1:19:07. Silver: Koki Ikeda (JPN) —...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Thorpe
Person
Fawn Sharp
Person
Thomas Bach
NBC Sports

How to watch USWNT vs. Canada in 2022 CONCACAF W Final

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final will be a battle between two familiar foes: the U.S. Women’s National Team and Canada. Both teams already used the tournament to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup since each squad finished first in its respective group, but with a trophy and a ticket to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on the line, the stakes will definitely be high.
FIFA
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Lausanne#Native American#Ioc#Bright Path Strong
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
EUGENE, OR
Vibe

LeBron James Clarifies Commentary About America And Brittney Griner’s Drug Case

In the trailer for his HBO series, The Shop: Uninterrupted with LeBron James, the NBA champ shared his thoughts on WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detainment in Russia over illegal drug possession. In the 34-second clip, James said, “Now, how can she feel like America has her back?” referring to the U.S.’s criticism of not doing enough to bring the Phoenix Mercury center home. “I would be feeling like, ‘Do I even wanna go back to America?’”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Sweden
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
nativenewsonline.net

Olympic Champion Billy Mills Reflects on Jim Thorpe: 'He dwelled among the gods.'

One day after the International Olympic Committee announced that it had restored two gold medals solely in Jim Thorpe’s name, Native News Online spoke with another legendary Native American athlete who earned gold on the Olympic stage: distance runner Billy Mills. Mills, 84, a citizen of the Oglala Sioux...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

US beats Canada for W Championship title, '24 Olympic berth

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Alex Morgan never gets tired of winning championships, even after so many titles already. Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. women’s national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region’s spots in the 2024 Olympics. “It just always feels good to be called the champion, and this game just, like, means a lot to us. It’s always going to mean a lot,” Morgan said. ”Obviously against Canada, they gave us a run for our money, but we prevailed and feel good about the performance.” As FIFA President Gianni Infantino watched from a private box, the United States finally broke a stalemate when Rose Lavelle was fouled in the box and Morgan fooled Canadian goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan on the penalty. It was Morgan’s 118th overall career goal.
FIFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy