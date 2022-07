Alex Booker, owner of Booker Botanicals and a Farmer Education Manager at Badger Rock Middle School, is second generation born and raised right here in Madison, Wisconsin. He grew up on the east side and started his gardening and farming journey while attending the East Madison Community Center as a child. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Alex discusses his grandparents journey to Wisconsin, his vision for Booker Botanicals, the the importance of Black folks reconnecting with nature, mental health and much more.

