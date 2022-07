A Delaware teacher is charged with raping a 15-year-old student, and police are concerned there may be more victims. James L. Garfield, a teacher at High Road School of Delaware at 1200 N. French Street in Wilmington, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of third-degree rape and one count of first-degree sexual abuse of a child by a person of trust, the New Castle County Division of Police said in a news release.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO