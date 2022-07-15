ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Mariners are RED HOT since the brawl against the Angels | Flippin' Bats

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Verlander takes a deep look at the red hot Mariners team. The Seattle Mariners have been...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

CBS LA

Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez wins 2022 Home Run Derby

Washington Nationals All-Star Juan Soto took down Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez to win the 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium.Soto, who recently turned down a massive offer from Washington reportedly worth $440 million, stunned Rodríguez by rallying in the final round to defeat the Seattle rookie with 19 homers in the final round over.Soto, 23, became the second youngest player all-time to win the historic competition. After defeating Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez in the first round, Soto knocked out former Angel and Dodger first baseman Albert Pujols in the second round.No current Dodger or Angel players participated in this year's event. However, former shortstop Corey Seager, who helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, competed but was knocked out in the first round by Rodríguez after he hit 32 homers, compared to Seager's 24.Rodríguez then knocked out two-time defending Home Run Derby champion and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the second round with 31 homers.  MLB's All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for just after 5 p.m.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Baltimore

Juan Soto defeats Julio Rodriguez in HR Derby final

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Washington Nationals star Juan Soto won his first Home Run Derby on Monday night, holding off Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez 19-18 in the final. The 23-year-old Soto hit 53 total homers, beating each of his three opponents by one homer in the midseason power showcase. Soto was locked in at the plate even after spending an hour earlier at Dodger Stadium answering repeated questions about his possible departure from the Nats after turning down a huge contract extension. "It feels amazing. It feels tiring," Soto said. "I just tried to concentrate to square off the...
WASHINGTON, DC

