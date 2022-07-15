Jeremy Peña's RBI-single fuels Astros' 3-2 victory vs. Angels

Washington Nationals All-Star Juan Soto took down Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez to win the 2022 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium.Soto, who recently turned down a massive offer from Washington reportedly worth $440 million, stunned Rodríguez by rallying in the final round to defeat the Seattle rookie with 19 homers in the final round over.Soto, 23, became the second youngest player all-time to win the historic competition. After defeating Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez in the first round, Soto knocked out former Angel and Dodger first baseman Albert Pujols in the second round.No current Dodger or Angel players participated in this year's event. However, former shortstop Corey Seager, who helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series, competed but was knocked out in the first round by Rodríguez after he hit 32 homers, compared to Seager's 24.Rodríguez then knocked out two-time defending Home Run Derby champion and Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in the second round with 31 homers. MLB's All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for just after 5 p.m.

