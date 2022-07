A 67-year-old man is charged with murder and mail fraud and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty for killing his longtime wife in an incident that took place in 2016 while they were on vacation. The case has become very popular nationwide this week after Assistant U.S. Attorney Bishop Grewell told a jury that the widower, who is now the main suspect in the case, had allegedly confessed to his longtime lover that he had allegedly killed his wife for her.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO