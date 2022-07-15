ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Colony, TX

Buy Black Business Spotlight: Julie’s Sweets

By Texas Metro News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern University Alum, Yolanda Temple, debuted her new business location in Grandscape in The Colony, Julie’s Sweets!...

Celebrate your birthday with 10 free items

Is your birthday coming up, and you’re not sure how to celebrate? Beat the summer heat by grabbing free ice cream at Cold Stone Creamery, or a daiquiri at WhoDaq Daquiris “The Daiquiri Shoppe.” Not in the mood for sweets? Head over to Jersey Mike’s or McDonald’s. Check out the rest of these Top 10 places giving out free items on your special day.
DALLAS, TX
Meet TMN’s Newest Class of Interns

Growing up, Asia Nicole Alcorn wasn’t exactly sure what the future might hold, but she knew she wanted to do something she was passionate about. Alcorn is a multi-media journalist interning at Texas Metro News making her mark, and publisher Cheryl Smith says, “You can see the difference in the paper since Asia has been here.”
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Oscar Faye Williams

A Jacksonville, TX native, Oscar Faye Branch Williams is a graduate of East Texas State University where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and went on to become president of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter. She received a BS in Biology and Sociology and the member of Friendship-West Baptist Church retired as an Assistant Director for City of Dallas. She was a member of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. Dallas Chapter (Associates’ Chair); TBAAL Board of Directors; Branch, Roland, Hilliard Educational Support, Inc. (Board Chair); Texas Grassroots Basketball, Inc. (President); to name a few. In addition to community service, she loves traveling and gardening.
DALLAS, TX
TEXAS TEEN HEADS TO PROM IN MICHAEL JACKSON INSPIRED DRESS￼

A Texas teen headed to prom in a Michael Jackson inspired dress. Prom is a big thing for most high school students preparing to enter the next chapter of their lives. It’s like The Met Gala of the young adult world and parents spare no expense to send their children off in their best-looking outfits in grand fashion. From Black girl magic-themed dresses to custom gowns effortlessly designed by younger siblings, we’ve seen it all. Yet every year, there’s always at least one prom send-off that stands out above the rest.
DALLAS, TX
SUPERB WOMAN: Cheryl Kidd

Dallas royalty, Cheryl Kidd is a Grants & Contracts Specialist at The Salvation Army of North Texas and owner at KIDDGlove Events (A full service event management company where details make the difference). A member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, she also served stints at A.W. Brown Leadership Academy, Urban League of Greater Dallas, University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth and Physician’s Education Resources. She attended Ursuline Academy and is a graduate of Fisk University, where she studied sociology, and she received a Master’s of Public Health – Health Services Administration at University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas County Raises COVID-19 Risk Level Midsummer

On April 9 2020, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced the start of the Task Force on COVID-19 Economic Recovery. Johnson named the former president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Richard W. Fisher, as Chairman of the Task Force. Along with Fisher and Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX

