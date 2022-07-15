Buy Black Business Spotlight: Julie’s Sweets

A Jacksonville, TX native, Oscar Faye Branch Williams is a graduate of East Texas State University where she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and went on to become president of the Dallas Alumnae Chapter. She received a BS in Biology and Sociology and the member of Friendship-West Baptist Church retired as an Assistant Director for City of Dallas. She was a member of Jack & Jill of America, Inc. Dallas Chapter (Associates’ Chair); TBAAL Board of Directors; Branch, Roland, Hilliard Educational Support, Inc. (Board Chair); Texas Grassroots Basketball, Inc. (President); to name a few. In addition to community service, she loves traveling and gardening.

DALLAS, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO