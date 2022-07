SAVANNAH, Mo. - Helen F. (Theas) Hill, 73, Savannah, went peacefully home on Friday, July 15, 2022, to our Lord and Savior. She was born to Arnold and Hazel (Kaufman) Theas in Craig, Missouri, on Sept. 13, 1948. They moved to the family farm in Rosendale, Missouri in 1960, when she was in the 7th grade. She graduated from North Andrew High School in 1966.

