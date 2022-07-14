ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Love is Blind’ contestant sues Netflix, producers alleging low pay, ‘inhumane work conditions’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIewG_0ggdF7M300

( WXIN ) — A former contestant of the second season of Netflix’s “Love is Blind” is suing Netflix and the show’s producers, according to a report by Variety .

The lawsuit was filed by Jeremy Hartwell who is alleging that “Love is Blind” producers consistently gave the cast alcohol but deprived them of food and water, all while allegedly paying rates lower than Los Angeles’ minimum wage.

Ads are coming to a Netflix subscription plan: Here’s what we know

Hartwell, a director at a mortgage company in Chicago, claims he “spent several days recovering from the effects of sleep deprivation, lack of access to food and water and copious amounts of alcohol that he was provided,” according to Variety.

According to the lawsuit, contestants should have been classified under California law as employees rather than independent contractors due to producers controlling the timing, manner, and means of their work.

According to Variety, producers paid a flat rate of $1,000 per week. Contestants allegedly were working up to 20 hours per day, seven days a week. If you do the math, that comes to as little as $7.14 per hour. The minimum wage in Los Angeles County is at least $15 per hour.

Variety reports that producers of the show “intentionally underpaid the cast members, deprived them of food, water and sleep, plied them with booze and cut off their access to personal contacts and most of the outside world,” said attorney Chantal Payton of Payton Employment Law, the firm representing Hartwell.

Ohio man charged in rape that led to 10-year-old getting abortion in Indiana

“This made cast members hungry for social connections and altered their emotions and decision-making.”

The suit seeks class-action status on behalf of all participants in the show and other non-scripted productions created by the defendants over the past four years. The suit also claims that the show’s contract required the contestants to agree that if they left before shooting was over, they would need to pay $50,000 in “liquidated damages.”

Variety reports that the suit alleges that the cast members “‘either have a genuine fear of retaliation and harm to their reputation for any resistance to the orders of those holding the purse strings or they aren’t aware of their rights’.”

Hartwell’s lawsuit is seeking unpaid wages in addition to financial compensation for missed meals and rest periods, plus monetary damages for unfair business practices and civil penalties for labor code violations.

Hartwell’s suit was filed in the Superior Court of California June 29. An initial status conference is set for September 16.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPA 7News

Man found dead after lawnmower overturns in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was found dead after a lawnmower overturned in Walhalla. According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 73-year-old Webster Bruce was using a zero turn lawnmower while spraying his yard Saturday morning when it overturned after going down a slight grade. He was...
WALHALLA, SC
WSPA 7News

South Carolina ranked the 4th worst state to live in

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — South Carolina was ranked number four in CNBC’s rankings of the 10 worst places to live in America. One of the large factors dragging down South Carolina’s ranking is the lack of health care resources. According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the state...
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

Multiple dead after 2 planes collide in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash at the North Las Vegas Airport left multiple people dead, the Clark County Department of Aviation said Sunday. The crash involved two general aviation aircraft. A statement from the department read: “There were no survivors.”. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a...
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
State
Indiana State
State
Ohio State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inhumane#Variety
WSPA 7News

Car crashes into Anderson Co. restaurant

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A driver crashed into an Anderson County restaurant Saturday evening. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at Skins Hotdogs on Highway 29 South. Deputies said there were no injuries, however, an ambulance was sent to check on the driver.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
WSPA 7News

Uvalde report: 400 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school, but “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in more than an hour of chaos before the gunman who took 21 lives was finally confronted and killed, according to a damning investigative report released Sunday.
UVALDE, TX
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy