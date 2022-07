An exhibit now on display at the Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd shows a three-year trip all across the globe. “A Collection Of Souls From Around The World” depicts the solo journey of Claudia Allene as she traveled the world immersing herself among different cultures. Throughout the course of the journey, which began in 2013, photos of different places, people, and cultures were captured in over 41 countries including Peru, China, Mongolia, and India.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO