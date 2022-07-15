ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Duran Palacio leads the Chicago Fire against the Seattle Sounders

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Seattle Sounders FC (8-9-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (5-10-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chicago +115, Seattle +218, Draw +251; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jhon Jader Duran Palacio leads the Chicago Fire into a matchup with the Seattle Sounders following a two-goal performance against Toronto.

The Fire are 4-3-3 in home games. The Fire are 2-7 in games decided by one goal.

The Sounders are 3-5-1 in road games. The Sounders are sixth in the league giving up only 23 goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kacper Przybylko has three goals and one assist for the Fire. Duran Palacio has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Jordan Morris has five goals and one assist for the Sounders. Raul Ruidiaz has four goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 3-6-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sounders: 5-4-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Kendall Burks (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured), Miguel Navarro (injured), Gaston Gimenez (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Joao Paulo (injured), Jackson Ragen (injured), Xavier Arreaga (injured), Raul Ruidiaz (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

